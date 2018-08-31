Sign Up
The College of Saint Rose Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit The College of Saint Rose?

Visiting The College of Saint Rose depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The College of Saint Rose twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Albany as well. Remember that Albany is also catering to 2626 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The College of Saint Rose?

The The College of Saint Rose admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Albany. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Washington Park Inn at The College of Saint Rose
  • Hilton Garden Inn Albany Medical Center at The College of Saint Rose
  • Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Albany at The College of Saint Rose
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Albany-Downtown at The College of Saint Rose
  • Morgan State House Inn at The College of Saint Rose
  • Scottish Inns at The College of Saint Rose
  • Extended Stay America - Albany - SUNY at The College of Saint Rose
  • Luxury Studio in the Old Plumbers Union Building at The College of Saint Rose
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Albany-Colonie at The College of Saint Rose
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Albany University Area at The College of Saint Rose
  • Albany Hotel at The College of Saint Rose
  • Quality Inn & Suites Glenmont - Albany South at The College of Saint Rose
  • Holiday Inn Express at The College of Saint Rose
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Albany Downtown/Medical Center at The College of Saint Rose
  • State Street Mansion B & B at The College of Saint Rose
  • Red Carpet Inn at The College of Saint Rose
  • Hampton Inn Albany-Western Ave/University Area at The College of Saint Rose
  • Hilton Garden Inn Albany/SUNY Area at The College of Saint Rose
  • Courtyard by Marriott Albany Thruway at The College of Saint Rose
  • Holiday Inn Express Albany - Downtown at The College of Saint Rose
  • Renaissance Albany Hotel at The College of Saint Rose
  • Hilton Albany at The College of Saint Rose
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Albany SUNY at The College of Saint Rose
  • CrestHill Suites SUNY University Albany at The College of Saint Rose
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Albany University Area at The College of Saint Rose
  • Budget Motel Albany at The College of Saint Rose
  • Angel's Bed & Breakfast at The College of Saint Rose
  • Red Carpet Inn & Suites Albany at The College of Saint Rose
  • Pine Haven Bed & Breakfast at The College of Saint Rose
  • Cocca's Inn & Suites Wolf Road at The College of Saint Rose
  • Capital Inn & Suites at The College of Saint Rose
  • Residence Inn In Albany at The College of Saint Rose
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Albany Downtown at The College of Saint Rose
  • Comfort Inn Glenmont - Albany South at The College of Saint Rose
  • Days Inn & Suites Glenmont/Albany at The College of Saint Rose
  • Motel 6 Albany NY at The College of Saint Rose

What do families do in Albany when they visit The College of Saint Rose?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Albany. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The College of Saint Rose and see for yourself how the student make use of Albany.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The College of Saint Rose?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

02:42
Music academic building (tour of massry)
Academics
Hey! In this video I show one of the academic buildings on campus students must see. It's a common/popular building on campus!
04:57
Room tour!
Dorms
Hey! In this video I show you around my single apartment suite for upperclassmen. Every room is different but this is an example of mine :)
01:38
The dining hall!
Food
Hey! In this video I give a quick tour of our main campus dining hall on a casual day.
01:51
My morning routine!
Campus
Hey! In this video I show my typical casual morning routine. It differs depending on my class schedule day but this is the jist :)
01:18
Main campus quad tour
Campus
Hey! In this video I show a chill day on the campus green. I'm here early for school so not many have showed up yet. Usually there's more people/activity!
02:12
St joseph building tour
Academics
Hey! In this video I show around St Joseph's building of administration and explain what the building is good for!
02:13
Camelot cafe tour!
Food
Hey! In this video I show around the Camelot cafe which is another eating option on campus.
03:15
Student interview
Campus
Hey! In this video I interview my friend Calvin about his experience on campus and how he likes it!
02:16
Library tour!
Academics
Hey! In this video I show around our campus library and shed light on what's in it!
01:27
Classroom tour
Academics
Hey! In this video I show around another lecture classroom in Albertus Hall. I also explain the different types of classrooms and what they're for!
