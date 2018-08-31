How long do The College of Saint Rose tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 57 tour videos for The College of Saint Rose, so you can expect to spend between 171 to 285 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The College of Saint Rose and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The College of Saint Rose tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The College of Saint Rose tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The College of Saint Rose in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Albany, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The College of Saint Rose, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Albany weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The College of Saint Rose website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The College of Saint Rose tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The College of Saint Rose starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The College of Saint Rose students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Albany if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The College of Saint Rose admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The College of Saint Rose?

Below is a list of every The College of Saint Rose building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The College of Saint Rose tour?

All CampusReel tours for The College of Saint Rose include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The College of Saint Rose students!

What is city Albany, NY like?

Albany is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The College of Saint Rose.

Who are the tour guides for The College of Saint Rose on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The College of Saint Rose. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The College of Saint Rose tours:

The College of Saint Rose, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The College of Saint Rose is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Albany and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The College of Saint Rose in person.

