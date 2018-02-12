When is the best time to visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

Visiting The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Duluth as well. Remember that Duluth is also catering to 2757 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

The The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Duluth. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Duluth when they visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Duluth. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) and see for yourself how the student make use of Duluth.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

