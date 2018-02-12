Sign Up
The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

Visiting The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Duluth as well. Remember that Duluth is also catering to 2757 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

The The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Duluth. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Duluth when they visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Duluth. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) and see for yourself how the student make use of Duluth.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:52
What's up guys? i'm tyler!
Campus
I want to welcome you to The College of Saint Scholastica! I'll be giving you a basic tour and low-down of my favorite places on campus (which is pretty much everywhere...).
02:26
The valley of silence
Campus
A secret gem on campus at CSS, the Valley of Silence is located in the back trails and is a great, beautiful place to relax!
01:49
Inside a renovated dorm room
Dorms
CSS has some renovated dorm rooms for students that allows for greater use of space and better looking room designs than the older dorms.
02:15
Somers hall student lounge
Dorms
Somers Hall dorms are Co-Ed, and each wing is single-sex - so the student lounge on each floor allows students to hangout and relax together, while having some fun!
01:36
The somers hall penthouse
Dorms
For all 1st year residents, this space is offered to relax and hangout with friends while enjoying great views.
00:59
The campus central stairs lead to tower hall - an amazingly beautiful building.
Campus
From here, you can see both academic buildings as well as Somers hall. This view is the main reason CSS has its name "The Castle on the Hill."
01:13
Tower hall main entry
Campus
There is so much history about Tower Hall, and this main entry shows a sneak peek of what it's all about.
02:03
So thankful for the campus tunnels! (it's -5 degrees out)
Campus
Duluth, MN can get very cold so the campus has tunnels underground that connect most of the buildings so students can have an easier and warmer access to walk between buildings/classes.
02:24
Tyler shows you some cool traditions on the way to the student union
The student union offers a warm, comfortable atmosphere for students to hangout and relax. It is also a pace for tabling events for fundraisers and clubs.
02:40
Green-view dining room
Food
GDR is the main dining room service on campus that has a lot of available options with food clearly marked/labeled, and offers a warm, friendly atmosphere for all students!
