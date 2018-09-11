Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Wartburg College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Wartburg College?

Visiting Wartburg College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Wartburg College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Waverly as well. Remember that Waverly is also catering to 1497 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Wartburg College?

The Wartburg College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Waverly. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Star Motel at Wartburg College
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Waverly at Wartburg College
  • Quality Inn at Wartburg College
  • Cobblestone Inn & Suites at Wartburg College

What do families do in Waverly when they visit Wartburg College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Waverly. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Wartburg College and see for yourself how the student make use of Waverly.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:09
Basics to bring to dorm
Dorms
What Juliana suggests to bring to college to keep your dorm buying under wrap.
02:58
Tour of vogel library
Academics
A quick look around Library of where books can be found
01:03
Hidden and spot gems
Campus
Find Spots on campus that are must-sees!
01:27
Dining hall - mensa
Food
Look around the areas of what students usually get a chance to eat with Juliana.
01:02
Typical night in dorm
Dorms
Average life with free time with Juliana and Amanda, her roommate.
03:39
Tour of luther hall
Academics
Take a tour of the main spots of Luther Hall.
01:24
End of the tour
Campus
End of the tour but hear till the end for more info.
01:04
Dining hall- the den
Food
Another place you can visit is the Den where Juliana highlights what can be found.
01:52
Typical classroom
Academics
Look at a typical classroom setting in Luther Hall.
00:56
Typical lab
Academics
Take a look at the typical lab that involves computers.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved