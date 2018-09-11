When is the best time to visit Wartburg College?

Visiting Wartburg College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Wartburg College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Waverly as well. Remember that Waverly is also catering to 1497 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Wartburg College?

The Wartburg College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Waverly. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Star Motel at Wartburg College

Super 8 by Wyndham Waverly at Wartburg College

Quality Inn at Wartburg College

Cobblestone Inn & Suites at Wartburg College

What do families do in Waverly when they visit Wartburg College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Waverly. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Wartburg College and see for yourself how the student make use of Waverly.

Check out these related virtual tours: