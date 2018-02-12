Sign Up
The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS), so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Duluth, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Duluth weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Duluth if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?

Below is a list of every The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) tour?

All CampusReel tours for The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) students!

What is city Duluth, MN like?

Duluth is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS).

Who are the tour guides for The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) tours:

The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Duluth and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) in person.

00:52
What's up guys? i'm tyler!
Campus
I want to welcome you to The College of Saint Scholastica! I'll be giving you a basic tour and low-down of my favorite places on campus (which is pretty much everywhere...).
02:26
The valley of silence
Campus
A secret gem on campus at CSS, the Valley of Silence is located in the back trails and is a great, beautiful place to relax!
01:49
Inside a renovated dorm room
Dorms
CSS has some renovated dorm rooms for students that allows for greater use of space and better looking room designs than the older dorms.
02:15
Somers hall student lounge
Dorms
Somers Hall dorms are Co-Ed, and each wing is single-sex - so the student lounge on each floor allows students to hangout and relax together, while having some fun!
01:36
The somers hall penthouse
Dorms
For all 1st year residents, this space is offered to relax and hangout with friends while enjoying great views.
00:59
The campus central stairs lead to tower hall - an amazingly beautiful building.
Campus
From here, you can see both academic buildings as well as Somers hall. This view is the main reason CSS has its name "The Castle on the Hill."
01:13
Tower hall main entry
Campus
There is so much history about Tower Hall, and this main entry shows a sneak peek of what it's all about.
02:03
So thankful for the campus tunnels! (it's -5 degrees out)
Campus
Duluth, MN can get very cold so the campus has tunnels underground that connect most of the buildings so students can have an easier and warmer access to walk between buildings/classes.
02:24
Tyler shows you some cool traditions on the way to the student union
The student union offers a warm, comfortable atmosphere for students to hangout and relax. It is also a pace for tabling events for fundraisers and clubs.
02:40
Green-view dining room
Food
GDR is the main dining room service on campus that has a lot of available options with food clearly marked/labeled, and offers a warm, friendly atmosphere for all students!
