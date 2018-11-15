Sign Up
The College of Wooster Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit The College of Wooster?

Visiting The College of Wooster depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The College of Wooster twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Wooster as well. Remember that Wooster is also catering to 2026 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The College of Wooster?

The The College of Wooster admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Wooster. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • St Paul Hotel at The College of Wooster
  • Rodeway Inn at The College of Wooster
  • Best Western Wooster Hotel at The College of Wooster
  • Hilton Garden Inn Wooster at The College of Wooster
  • The Wooster Inn at The College of Wooster
  • Hampton Inn Wooster at The College of Wooster
  • Best Western Wooster at The College of Wooster
  • Comfort Suites at The College of Wooster
  • Econo Lodge at The College of Wooster
  • The Market Street Inn at The College of Wooster
  • Huckleberry Suites at The College of Wooster
  • Mirabelle Bed & Breakfast at The College of Wooster
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Wooster at The College of Wooster
  • Gasche House Bed & Breakfast at The College of Wooster
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Wooster at The College of Wooster
  • Black Squirrel Inn at The College of Wooster

What do families do in Wooster when they visit The College of Wooster?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Wooster. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The College of Wooster and see for yourself how the student make use of Wooster.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The College of Wooster?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

02:21
Inside dorm life
Nick Shereikis Dorms
Check out what the typical double room is like at the College of Wooster! Hit play to find out what to bring and what you'll find waiting for you.
02:20
Housing options
Nick Shereikis Dorms
Wooster offers a variety of housing options, and your access expands exponentially as you progress through your time at the college. First year housing is pretty random, but after that, your imagination is the limit!
01:26
Meet nick
Nick Shereikis Campus
CampusReel, meet Nick! A junior at Wooster double majoring in Political Science and Communication Studies, Nick is ready to show you around campus.
01:19
Goodbye
Nick Shereikis Academics
Here's hoping you enjoyed the tour! Listen to Nick give some last advice as he says his goodbyes.
01:10
Why campusreel?
Nick Shereikis Campus
CampusReel is helping high school students who might not ordinarily get a chance to visit colleges experience their campus! Being a part of that is an exceptional opportunity.
01:15
Meet alysa: why wooster?
Nick Shereikis Campus
Why Wooster? Hear Alysa, a Wooster junior, talk about why she decided to enroll and what she likes about the campus!
01:10
Check out wooster's academic quad
Nick Shereikis Academics
Wooster's academic quad is a central part of campus! Surrounded by the bulk of our academic buildings (and our Admissions office), it gets a lot of heavy use.
01:17
Check out a stem classroom!
Nick Shereikis Academics
Wooster caps its classes at 40 students, which means no matter what course you take you're all but guaranteed to have a small class. Most are also discussion-based, which mean attendance, participation, and professor-student interaction all play roles in grading!
01:09
Social science classrooms
Nick Shereikis Academics
Kauke Hall is Wooster's largest academic building on campus. Home to our social sciences - political science, languages, history, religion, sociology, and a few more - almost every student will take courses in Kauke at some point during their time at Wooster.
01:57
Meet isaac! why wooster?
Nick Shereikis Campus
Meet Isaac! A junior at the College of Wooster, Isaac is heavily involved on campus. He holds positions on the executive boards of Hillel, our College Democrats, and the Student Government Association, and works for both our Admissions office and our center for Academic Planning and Experiential Learning (APEX).
