When is the best time to visit The College of Wooster?

Visiting The College of Wooster depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The College of Wooster twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Wooster as well. Remember that Wooster is also catering to 2026 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The College of Wooster?

The The College of Wooster admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Wooster. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Wooster when they visit The College of Wooster?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Wooster. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The College of Wooster and see for yourself how the student make use of Wooster.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The College of Wooster?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

