Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

The College of Wooster Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do The College of Wooster tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 24 tour videos for The College of Wooster, so you can expect to spend between 72 to 120 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The College of Wooster and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The College of Wooster tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The College of Wooster tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The College of Wooster in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Wooster, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The College of Wooster, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Wooster weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The College of Wooster website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The College of Wooster tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The College of Wooster starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The College of Wooster students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Wooster if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The College of Wooster admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The College of Wooster?

Below is a list of every The College of Wooster building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The College of Wooster tour?

All CampusReel tours for The College of Wooster include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The College of Wooster students!

What is city Wooster, OH like?

Wooster is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The College of Wooster.

Who are the tour guides for The College of Wooster on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The College of Wooster. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The College of Wooster tours:

The College of Wooster, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The College of Wooster is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Wooster and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The College of Wooster in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:21
Inside dorm life
Nick Shereikis Dorms
Check out what the typical double room is like at the College of Wooster! Hit play to find out what to bring and what you'll find waiting for you.
02:20
Housing options
Nick Shereikis Dorms
Wooster offers a variety of housing options, and your access expands exponentially as you progress through your time at the college. First year housing is pretty random, but after that, your imagination is the limit!
01:26
Meet nick
Nick Shereikis Campus
CampusReel, meet Nick! A junior at Wooster double majoring in Political Science and Communication Studies, Nick is ready to show you around campus.
01:19
Goodbye
Nick Shereikis Academics
Here's hoping you enjoyed the tour! Listen to Nick give some last advice as he says his goodbyes.
01:10
Why campusreel?
Nick Shereikis Campus
CampusReel is helping high school students who might not ordinarily get a chance to visit colleges experience their campus! Being a part of that is an exceptional opportunity.
01:15
Meet alysa: why wooster?
Nick Shereikis Campus
Why Wooster? Hear Alysa, a Wooster junior, talk about why she decided to enroll and what she likes about the campus!
01:10
Check out wooster's academic quad
Nick Shereikis Academics
Wooster's academic quad is a central part of campus! Surrounded by the bulk of our academic buildings (and our Admissions office), it gets a lot of heavy use.
01:17
Check out a stem classroom!
Nick Shereikis Academics
Wooster caps its classes at 40 students, which means no matter what course you take you're all but guaranteed to have a small class. Most are also discussion-based, which mean attendance, participation, and professor-student interaction all play roles in grading!
01:09
Social science classrooms
Nick Shereikis Academics
Kauke Hall is Wooster's largest academic building on campus. Home to our social sciences - political science, languages, history, religion, sociology, and a few more - almost every student will take courses in Kauke at some point during their time at Wooster.
01:57
Meet isaac! why wooster?
Nick Shereikis Campus
Meet Isaac! A junior at the College of Wooster, Isaac is heavily involved on campus. He holds positions on the executive boards of Hillel, our College Democrats, and the Student Government Association, and works for both our Admissions office and our center for Academic Planning and Experiential Learning (APEX).
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved