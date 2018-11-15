How long do The College of Wooster tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 24 tour videos for The College of Wooster, so you can expect to spend between 72 to 120 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The College of Wooster and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The College of Wooster tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The College of Wooster tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The College of Wooster in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Wooster, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The College of Wooster, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Wooster weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The College of Wooster website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The College of Wooster tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The College of Wooster starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The College of Wooster students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Wooster if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The College of Wooster admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The College of Wooster?

Below is a list of every The College of Wooster building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The College of Wooster tour?

All CampusReel tours for The College of Wooster include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The College of Wooster students!

What is city Wooster, OH like?

Wooster is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The College of Wooster.

Who are the tour guides for The College of Wooster on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The College of Wooster. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The College of Wooster tours:

The College of Wooster, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The College of Wooster is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Wooster and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The College of Wooster in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: