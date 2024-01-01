Sign Up
The University of Alabama (UA) Campus

01:03
"prezrec"
Campus
Cameron takes us through "Prezrec" - The Athletic Center at Alabama
22:33
The differences in alabama and eku | my experiences
Jayde Saylor Campus
Going to college at EKU and going to college has given me two totally different college experiences!
14:12
Where i applied to college, got accepted, and chose!
Jayde Saylor Campus
Taking you through the process of where and how I applied to colleges, where I got accepted, and where I chose to go to college right out of high school
00:22
alabama touchdown
Views from the Student Section during an Alabama touchdown
00:40
Cameron give you a tour of lakeside dining hall
Food
This is lakeside dining hall, freshmans got unlimited swipe, whatever you will need is here.
00:34
A whispering tour through gorgas library
Academics
I need to whisper while showing you inside the Gorgas Library...I don't really come here often!
00:09
Fraternity house!
Check out that Fraternity House!
02:14
The quad
Amanda Caine Campus
This is the quad at Alabama on a typical school day! You can see students walking and biking around as well as the buildings that surround the quad such as gorgas library and Lloyd hall.
00:21
Meet cameron! and get ready to experience ualabama, through his eyes
Academics
Hi Guys I am Cameron, I will be your tour guide inside the Campus of University of Alabama.
01:14
Cameron brings you to the student union - the ferguson center
Campus
I will bring you to The Ferguson Center, it's our student union in the campus..
The University of Alabama (UA)

The University of Alabama (UA) 7th Ave

00:38
Take a walk through the gameday rush!
Cameron will bring you to a quick tour during the GameDay rush...

The University of Alabama (UA) Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library

00:34
A whispering tour through gorgas library
Academics
I need to whisper while showing you inside the Gorgas Library...I don't really come here often!
00:20
Check out gorgas library - the biggest library at alabama
Academics
Check out Gorgas Library - The biggest library at Alabama
01:59
A quiet tour of gorgas library
Amanda Caine Campus
There are multiple libraries on campus but Gorgas Library is by far the biggest and the most popular library right at the heart of campus! This is the second floor of gorgas library which include some group study booths, group study rooms, and individual computers for student use!

The University of Alabama (UA) Bryant-Denny Stadium

00:47
Check out the alabama marching band!
Witness with the Alabama Marching Band at the Bryant-Denny Stadium..
00:23
Views from the alabama student section - it's electric!
00:42
Cameron brings you back to bryant-denny stadium
Campus
I will bring you back to Bryant-Denny Stadium, I want you to show you that it is one of the most important part of the campus.
