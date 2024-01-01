YOU'RE WATCHING
The University of Alabama (UA) Campus
22:33
The differences in alabama and eku | my experiences
Going to college at EKU and going to college has given me two totally different college experiences!
14:12
Where i applied to college, got accepted, and chose!
Taking you through the process of where and how I applied to colleges, where I got accepted, and where I chose to go to college right out of high school
00:40
Cameron give you a tour of lakeside dining hall
This is lakeside dining hall, freshmans got unlimited swipe, whatever you will need is here.
00:34
A whispering tour through gorgas library
I need to whisper while showing you inside the Gorgas Library...I don't really come here often!
02:14
The quad
This is the quad at Alabama on a typical school day! You can see students walking and biking around as well as the buildings that surround the quad such as gorgas library and Lloyd hall.
00:21
Meet cameron! and get ready to experience ualabama, through his eyes
Hi Guys I am Cameron, I will be your tour guide inside the Campus of University of Alabama.
01:14
Cameron brings you to the student union - the ferguson center
I will bring you to The Ferguson Center, it's our student union in the campus..
14:00
College move in day vlog pt. 2 university of alabama basketball game + exploring campus
Pt. 2 of my move in day vlog to the University of Alabama. We attended our first basketball game and explored more of campus and Tuscaloosa
00:29
Cameron tells you about the bus system at alabama
i am here at the bus hub, I have no car so I need to take bus going to campus.
00:20
Check out gorgas library - the biggest library at alabama
Check out Gorgas Library - The biggest library at Alabama
01:59
A quiet tour of gorgas library
There are multiple libraries on campus but Gorgas Library is by far the biggest and the most popular library right at the heart of campus! This is the second floor of gorgas library which include some group study booths, group study rooms, and individual computers for student use!
00:47
Check out the alabama marching band!
Witness with the Alabama Marching Band at the Bryant-Denny Stadium..