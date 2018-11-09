Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

The University of Tampa (UT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do The University of Tampa (UT) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 45 tour videos for The University of Tampa (UT), so you can expect to spend between 135 to 225 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The University of Tampa (UT) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The University of Tampa (UT) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The University of Tampa (UT) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The University of Tampa (UT) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Tampa, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The University of Tampa (UT), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Tampa weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The University of Tampa (UT) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The University of Tampa (UT) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The University of Tampa (UT) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The University of Tampa (UT) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Tampa if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The University of Tampa (UT) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The University of Tampa (UT)?

Below is a list of every The University of Tampa (UT) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The University of Tampa (UT) tour?

All CampusReel tours for The University of Tampa (UT) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The University of Tampa (UT) students!

What is city Tampa, FL like?

Tampa is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The University of Tampa (UT).

Who are the tour guides for The University of Tampa (UT) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The University of Tampa (UT). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The University of Tampa (UT) tours:

The University of Tampa (UT), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The University of Tampa (UT) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Tampa and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The University of Tampa (UT) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:20
Meet lily! welcome to the university of tampa!
Lily Wiggle Campus
Hi, my name is Lily and I’m a freshman here at The University of Tampa. Welcome! I am so excited to give you an inside look at life here at UT. I'm originally from Buffalo, New York but I've lived in Florida for the past eight years. I'm a New Media major and I'm minoring in marketing. Let's start exploring!
02:37
Tour of the famous plant hall
Lily Wiggle Academics
Plant Hall (formally the Tampa Bay Hotel) is where UT got its start. This was the first building built over one hundred years ago. Follow Lily as she gives a tour of the massive building and gives some insight on what happens inside, including concerts and classes.
01:34
A tour of plant park
Lily Wiggle Campus
Plant Park is a student favorite. It's a great place to study, bring your lunch or just literally hang (in a hammock). It's right on the river and across the stream from downtown so it can be a little noisy but it makes up for it with the view. Since it's so pretty, there are always many photographers and their subjects taking pictures on the weekends among the many students who like to spend their Saturday afternoons napping by the water.
02:43
Talk with princess, a senior at ut!
Lily Wiggle Academics
Meet Princess, a senior here at UT! In this interview she discusses some of the highlights of attending UT, as well as some of the challenges of navigating your four years here.
02:58
A very honest interview w ut student, collin
Lily Wiggle Academics
Sit down and have a very honest conversation with Collin, a freshman here at UT. He shares his thoughts on the academics, fellow students and dining options on campus.
03:47
A dorm tour in smiley hall
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Smiley Hall is UT's smallest residence hall on campus (population wise) and has recently been completely renovated. While doubles in Smiley are small, when the furniture is arranged properly it can be made to feel very spacious and homey. There are no communal bathrooms in any of the residence halls at UT. Instead, most rooms are connected to the room next door by a bathroom. In this dorm, the bathroom is shared by four people.
02:03
Dorm essentials for ut
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Living on campus is fun but it's even better when you come prepared for the problems that arise when living in a small dorm.
02:56
Dorming at university of tampa
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Dorming on campus is great! As a freshman there are many options and the dorms (especially Smiley Hall) are very nice. As you progress though, getting housing on campus becomes difficult so many students choose to move off of campus.
02:11
Tour of sykes college of business
Lily Wiggle Academics
The Sykes College of Business is rated number seven in the country for most valuable business school. It is three floors tall and full of updated classrooms. Watch Lily give an extensive tour of the building and what it has to offer.
02:07
Lily's major and classes
Lily Wiggle Academics
Lily explains what majoring in New Media means and the classes she's currently taking.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved