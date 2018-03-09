Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?

Visiting The University of Texas at Austin (UT) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The University of Texas at Austin (UT) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Austin as well. Remember that Austin is also catering to 39057 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?

The The University of Texas at Austin (UT) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Austin. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown - University at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hyatt House Austin/Downtown at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Austin - University Area at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Austin-University Area at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • La Quinta Inn Austin Capitol - Downtown at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hotel Ella at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Austin-University Area at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Omni Austin Hotel Downtown at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Heywood Hotel at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • InterContinental Stephen F. Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Aloft Austin Downtown at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hotel San José at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Fairmont Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Austin-University Area at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Wyndham Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Austin @ The University/Capitol at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Element Austin Downtown at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • The Westin Austin Downtown at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hilton Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Rodeway Inn University/Downtown at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • South Congress Hotel at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • The LINE Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Austin Central at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Austin/University/Downtown at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Best Western Plus Austin Central at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Austin Downtown/Convention Center at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Guild Red River at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Holiday Inn Austin-Town Lake at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Austin Downtown/Convention Center at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Guild East 6th at The Corazon at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hotel Eleven at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • JW Marriott Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Austin University/Downtown Area at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • HK Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hyatt Place Austin Downtown at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Drifter Jack's Hostel at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Austin-Downtown/Convention Center at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Star of Texas Inn Building Two at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Austin Downtown/Capitol Area at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Rodeway Inn & Suites Downtown North at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Brava House at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • W Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Americas Best Value Inn Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Firehouse Hostel at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • The Driskill at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • HOSTEL 512 at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • The Pearl at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Holiday Inn at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Austin Downtown - University at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Hyatt Regency Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Holiday Inn Austin Town Lake at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Austin Downtown Town Lake at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Austin Downtown/Convention Center at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • HI Austin at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
  • La Quinta Inn Austin University Area at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)

What do families do in Austin when they visit The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Austin. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The University of Texas at Austin (UT) and see for yourself how the student make use of Austin.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:51
Hey! i'm christian, your tour guide from the university of texas
Hi! I'm Christian and I am a first-year Theatre Studies student here at UT and I'm here to help you out with your school search! Here are a few things about me before we get started with the tour!
04:40
Tips and intro to jester center
Food
Jester Center is one of the bigger social areas on campus. It is connected to dorms Jester West and East where most undergrads live! Included in this video is just some big tips that I think are important to know before coming here. FROM THE EDITOR Are you looking to study at University of Texas but not entirely convinced if it's the right place for you? Rest assured as we present University of Texas campus tour videos to answer all of your questions related to University of Texas. Explore and experience the university from the comfort of your home through this University of Texas campus virtual tour made by a REAL UT student – This video series is a complete guide to University of Texas’s campus and life, and we’ll cover hundreds of places, questions and ideas such as the football stadium, student interviews, student reviews, campus life, and more. What’s the University of Texas campus really like? What are the best parts of University of Texas’s campus? How beautiful is the UT campus really? All of these questions, and more, will be answered in these University of Texas virtual tour videos. Every year thousands of students begin their college journeys at this university. Now you can watch them share their stories, showing how it has been for them exclusively in this University of Texas campus tour. Deciding which university to go for can be a challenging decision to make as a lot depends on it. Plus, before you spend a lot of money and time visiting a school, you need to be positive it is worth it. In this UT campus tour, you can find the information that matters most, including the pros and cons of University of Texas and things to do around University of Texas. These are insights on things you cannot find through a normal online website or a printed brochure. The University of Texas campus virtual tour holds information including but not limited to University of Texas campus size and its surrounding views, housing, social life, dining halls, and more. All this information is made accessible to you at all times. University of Texas has a lot to offer to it thousands of enrolled students, including administrative accessibility and other amenities. The University of Texas campus virtual tour provides you with an opportunity to experience what a typical day is like at the university, and also provides additional crucial information to prepare yourself for living and studying at one of the finest institutes in the world. Check out the University of Texas campus virtual tour now and bookmark this page to visit later to watch exciting campus and tour videos. Stay up-to-date with meaningful insights to help yourself make the right choice.
00:56
Enter j west!
Dorms
Here's where I show you the entrance of Jester West, the importance of keeping up with your ID card, and the importance of bulletin boards at UT!
00:55
Advice and bulletin boards
Academics
Always have a look at the bulletin Boards. Loads of information on it. Maybe there is something on it you really like! More Advice and Tidbits about Winship! !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! N/A !here_should_be_longitude! N/A
01:00
Sanger learning center
Academics
The Sanger Learning Center is where some students come to study and get tutoring! You go and schedule appointments and they’ll have someone to help you out with whatever you need! Located in Jester Center 3rd floor!
01:36
Online classes and how they work!
Academics
Here I'm showing you Canvas and how online classes work! Now what I didn't mention in the video is that Canvas is the system that UT uses that is much like Blackboard. Here you can see all your classes, due dates, Syllabi, and even see what your current grades are AND calculate potential grades!
03:25
Tour of ut's payne theatre
Campus
The B. Iden Payne Theatre is a 475-seat venue for UT theater & dance productions.
01:59
What does a ut dorm really looks like
Dorms
While I love my school, they reaaaaally try to boost how our dorms look. They're not terrible at all, but they are definitely not as cool as some advertisements have made them seem. Each dorm comes with a sink, mirror, closet space, adjustable bed, desk, some storage space, mini fridge and a microwave. Last message I wanna push, KEEP UP WITH YOUR STUDENT ID, IT'S YOUR LIFE. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at University of Texas. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide to University of Texas housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best UT dorm for you. University of Texas is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at University of Texas. In this University of Texas dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Jester West Residence Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of University of Texas residence halls and University of Texas housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best University of Texas dorm options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best University of Texas freshman dorms? You can watch all of the University of Texas dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to UT dorms along with the above video. The University of Texas housing and dormitory options in break down into 3 communities: Whitis Area Community, Waller Creek Community, and Jester Area Community. Some of the many dorm halls include Andrews Hall, Blanton Hall, Carothers Hall, Duren Hall, Kinsolving Hall, Littlefield Hall, Jester East and Jester West. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. University of Texas housing in Jester West on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. University of Texas dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. University of Texas dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this University of Texas dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This University of Texas housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at University of Texas. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making University of Texas dorms your home means making the most out of the University of Texas campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. University of Texas housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the University of Texas life and use this UT dorm tour in Jester West Residence Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
00:52
The malcolm x lounge!
Academics
Welcome to the Malcolm X lounge! This is one of my favorite places to study and visit! Let me make this clear, this study lounge is open to anyone and everyone. People are always very welcoming, no matter who’s there   
03:55
Christian interviews a student on his way to the frank erwin center and texas basketball
Academics
So on my way to the Frank Erwin Center to watch the amazing Texas Lady Longhorns ball up OU, I interview Freshman Perla V. and ask her how she likes UT as a business major!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved