CAMPUSREEL

Grand Canyon University (GCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Grand Canyon University (GCU)?

Visiting Grand Canyon University (GCU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Grand Canyon University (GCU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Phoenix as well. Remember that Phoenix is also catering to 42444 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Grand Canyon University (GCU)?

The Grand Canyon University (GCU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Phoenix. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Travel Inn at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • Comfort Inn West at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • Quality Inn Phoenix North I-17 at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • La Quinta Inn Phoenix Thomas Road at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Phoenix at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • Motel 6 Phoenix - Northern Avenue at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • Don's Elegante' Bed & Breakfast at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Phoenix Metro North at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Phoenix I-10 West at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • Vacation Inn Phoenix at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • Royal Inn at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • Motel 6 Phoenix - Black Canyon at Grand Canyon University (GCU)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Phoenix North at Grand Canyon University (GCU)

What do families do in Phoenix when they visit Grand Canyon University (GCU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Phoenix. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Grand Canyon University (GCU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Phoenix.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Grand Canyon University (GCU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Trending Now
00:44
Gcu - antelope gymnasium
Campus
In this video I show the Antelope Gymnasium. This building is one of GCU's older buildings and combines a gymnasium and Lecture hall into one building.
00:27
Gcu - bring a skateboard or scooter!
In this video I explain that a skate board or scooter is something that you should bring to GCU's campus. It makes getting from place to place quick and easy!
00:13
Gcu - inside building 26
Academics
In this video I explain that building 26 is a great resource for students to get connected. This building holds valuable executives and team members that are placed there for students.
00:40
Gcu - building 26
Academics
In this video I explain that building 26 is a great resource for students to get connected. This building holds valuable executives and team members that are placed there for students.
00:18
Gcu - chick fil a.mov
Food
This is a just a quick short video of me showing off my Chick-fil-a. Keep in mind that the google street view is very outdated for GCU's Campus
00:56
Gcu - dining
Food
In this video I show the main dining area in the Student union, we have multiple place on campus to dine. This center includes the Habit, Einsteins bagels, Slices, Fresh Fusion and More!
00:33
Gcu - dining (2) - grand construction university
Food
In this video I show the dining options on Lopes way. In this video you can see Chick-fil-a, Subway and Pita Jungle being constructed. I also explain in the video that GCU is always constructing and adding things to their campus, hence being called Grand Construction University sometimes.
00:25
Gcu - dining (3)
Food
In this video I continue to show all the food options GCU offers. Keep in mind that Google maps is outdated when looking at GCU's campus
01:36
Gcu - discover - free trip to gcu!
Campus
If you watch any video about GCU this should be the video you watch! GCU offers free trips to come check out their campus, they pay for your travel, you get to stay overnight in a dorm, and its all FREE. The only requirement is that you have been accepted by GCU. Please check this out! It's called GCU discover.
00:22
Gcu - engineering lab 1.mov
Academics
This is a short video showing a Engineering Lab at GCU.
