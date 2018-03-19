Sign Up
University at Buffalo (UB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University at Buffalo (UB)?

Visiting University at Buffalo (UB) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University at Buffalo (UB) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Buffalo as well. Remember that Buffalo is also catering to 19692 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University at Buffalo (UB)?

The University at Buffalo (UB) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Buffalo. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Buffalo Amherst/University at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Red Roof PLUS+ University at Buffalo - Amherst at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Sleep Inn at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Wyndham Garden Buffalo Williamsville at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Holiday Inn Express at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Staybridge Suites Buffalo-Amherst at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Sleep Inn & Suites Buffalo Airport at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Buffalo Amherst at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Comfort Inn University at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Rodeway Inn & Suites at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Econo Lodge at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • CenterWay Hotel at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Buffalo-Amherst at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • University Manor Inn at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Hyatt Place Buffalo/Amherst at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Travelodge Buffalo University District at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Tonawanda/Buffalo at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Crown Inn at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Blue Falls Motel at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Hampton Inn Buffalo-Williamsville at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • ELLICOTT PARK COURT MOTEL at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Reikart House, Buffalo, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Boulevard Inn at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Buffalo - Amherst at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Staybridge Suites at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Red Carpet Inn at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Candlewood Suites Buffalo Amherst at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Royal Inn at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Rustic Roots Customized Creations at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Knights Inn Tonawanda at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • The Parkside House Bed & Breakfast at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Best Western The Inn at Buffalo Airport at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Motel 6 Buffalo - Amherst at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Buffalo Niagara Marriott at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Extended Stay America Hotel Buffalo - Amherst at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Buffalo Amherst/University at University at Buffalo (UB)
  • Scottish Inns at University at Buffalo (UB)

What do families do in Buffalo when they visit University at Buffalo (UB)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Buffalo. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University at Buffalo (UB) and see for yourself how the student make use of Buffalo.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University at Buffalo (UB)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:44
An introduction to shubh and his life at university at buffalo!
Campus
Get Introduced to Shubh and his life at UB!
00:58
Next up, the ub bull!
Campus
The Bull is another important structure to know at UB. If you're just a group of friends or a part of a fraternity you can go and paint it whatever you wish at any point of the day which is really cool. Frats often advertise themselves by painting their symbols.
01:47
A look at shubh's favourite building and ub's athletic centre
Campus
Centre for the Arts is by far my favourite building on North Campus and is where my media study class takes place. Alumni Arena is the main athletic centre of UB however there's a smaller version of it in South Campus as well.
03:49
Next stop, the baird point!
Campus
Baird Point is UB's most monumental and unique structure which stands out from a great distance. I often go there when i wish to be with myself or to just watch a beautiful sunset and click some lovely pictures.
01:44
Shubh takes you around his floor in spaulding
Dorms
A quick overview of a normal floor in a quad at UB's On campus residences. Each floor comes with a lounge filled with essentials such as a microwave, stove, etc. You'll often find students studying there or having a fun time.
02:43
An inside look of shubh's room at ub
Dorms
UB's value quad is the cheapest housing option in any quad and may or may not be the fit for everyone. I personally prefer having three roommates and hence it makes the perfect option for me.
00:48
Shubh takes you to the lounge where you'll find him chilling with his friends most often
UB's On campus housing has a gaming lounge too where one can make use pool and ping pong tables, a mini theatre, fusball and a lot more. The lounge is located on the terrace of the Fargo quad and is relatively the biggest lounge.
02:17
Shubh takes you on his ride to campus
Campus
UB Stampede bus system connects every part of the university at every hour and makes it an integrated community.
00:47
Shubh can't wait for it to get sunny again!
A beautiful place by the lake to chill with your friends or study specially during the fall semester. Right outside the eating spot "The atrium" and right downstairs from the quads. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=43.0089379,-78.7855065&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 43.0089379 !here_should_be_longitude! -78.7855065
01:12
C3 is where shubh goes when he's starving
Food
UB's main on campus dining centre in Ellicott is the Crossroads culinary center. It serves a breakfast and dinner buffet on the weekdays and a brunch and dinner buffet on the weekends. One can eat a ton of for with a single swipe which is the best part and its definitely the place to go if you're starving.
