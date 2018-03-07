CAMPUSREEL
University of Delaware (UD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit University of Delaware (UD)?
Visiting University of Delaware (UD) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Delaware (UD) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Newark as well. Remember that Newark is also catering to 18353 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit University of Delaware (UD)?
The University of Delaware (UD) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Newark. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Hampton Inn Elkton at University of Delaware (UD)
- Baymont by Wyndham Newark at University of Delaware at University of Delaware (UD)
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Elkton - University Area at University of Delaware (UD)
- Days Inn by Wyndham Elkton Newark Area at University of Delaware (UD)
- Motel 6 Elkton MD at University of Delaware (UD)
- Candlewood Suites Newark South - University Area at University of Delaware (UD)
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Newark Wilmington South at University of Delaware (UD)
- Knights Inn Elkton at University of Delaware (UD)
- Sunrise Inn Elkton at University of Delaware (UD)
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Newark-Wilmington South Area at University of Delaware (UD)
- Red Roof Inn & Suites Newark - University at University of Delaware (UD)
- SpringHill Suites by Marriott Newark Downtown at University of Delaware (UD)
- Courtyard by Marriott Newark-University of Delaware at University of Delaware (UD)
- Super 8 by Wyndham Newark DE at University of Delaware (UD)
- Elkton Lodge at University of Delaware (UD)
- La Quinta Inn & Suites Newark - Elkton at University of Delaware (UD)
- Rodeway Inn University at University of Delaware (UD)
What do families do in Newark when they visit University of Delaware (UD)?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Newark. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Delaware (UD) and see for yourself how the student make use of Newark.
What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Delaware (UD)?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Barnes & Noble at University of Delaware (UD)
- Willard Hall Education Building at University of Delaware (UD)
- Christiana Towers Commons Bldg at University of Delaware (UD)
- Old College Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Perkins Student Center at University of Delaware (UD)
- Taylor Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Christiana Dr at University of Delaware (UD)
- Laurel Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Mentors' Circle at University of Delaware (UD)
- Trabant Student Center at University of Delaware (UD)
- Memorial Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Wolf Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Pencader Dining Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Little Bob Turf Fields at University of Delaware (UD)
- Harrington Turf at University of Delaware (UD)
- University of Delaware Residence Life & Housing at University of Delaware (UD)
- Morris Library at University of Delaware (UD)
- Trabant University Center at University of Delaware (UD)
- University of Delaware at University of Delaware (UD)
- Purnell Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Gore Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Pierre S. Du Pont Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Grotto Pizza at University of Delaware (UD)
- Hullihen Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Little Bob Turf Fields at University of Delaware (UD)
- Bob Carpenter Center at University of Delaware (UD)
- Kirkbride Lecture Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- The Green at University of Delaware (UD)
- Delaware Stadium at University of Delaware (UD)
- Fred P. Rullo Stadium at University of Delaware (UD)
- Caesar Rodney Dining Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- Smith Hall at University of Delaware (UD)
- 1 Ray St at University of Delaware (UD)
- 18 Ray St at University of Delaware (UD)
Check out these related virtual tours: