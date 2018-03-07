Sign Up
University of Delaware (UD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Delaware (UD)?

Visiting University of Delaware (UD) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Delaware (UD) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Newark as well. Remember that Newark is also catering to 18353 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Delaware (UD)?

The University of Delaware (UD) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Newark. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hampton Inn Elkton at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Newark at University of Delaware at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Elkton - University Area at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Elkton Newark Area at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Motel 6 Elkton MD at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Candlewood Suites Newark South - University Area at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Newark Wilmington South at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Knights Inn Elkton at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Sunrise Inn Elkton at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Newark-Wilmington South Area at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Red Roof Inn & Suites Newark - University at University of Delaware (UD)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Newark Downtown at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Newark-University of Delaware at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Newark DE at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Elkton Lodge at University of Delaware (UD)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Newark - Elkton at University of Delaware (UD)
  • Rodeway Inn University at University of Delaware (UD)

What do families do in Newark when they visit University of Delaware (UD)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Newark. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Delaware (UD) and see for yourself how the student make use of Newark.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Delaware (UD)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:30
Meet alina!
Academics
Hi! I'm Alina Serbina and I'm a junior majoring in marketing and minoring in international business. Can't wait to show you guys around UD.
00:40
Get ready with me- ud edition!
Dorms
A typical morning routine for me as a UD student.
02:32
Tour inside of ray st dorm
Dorms
UD has many different freshman dorms. This is a tour of my dorm at Ray St. I live in a triple suite on the 2nd floor; we share the bathroom with the other room next to us. Our building does not have an elevator. We have a laundry room right under our room. It is relatively spacious and not too far from my classes (10-15 minute walk max).
00:59
Walk to class with me!
Join me on my walk to class as I talk a bit more about UD and what it's like to be a student here. Featured is Kirkbride- a building that I had my accounting class in last semester.
01:33
Take a tour of smith and gore hall!
Campus
Smith Hall is right next to Kirkbride and Trabant. It is home to the two biggest lecture halls on campus as well as SMITHBUCKS aka the Starbucks at Smith that takes dining points!!! I am an avid visitor there. One of the exits of Smith is connected to Gore Hall by a bridge. Gore Hall is one of the most aesthetically pleasing buildings on campus. I love having class there, as well as just studying when it's not too crowded. The classrooms there are also very nice.
00:40
The green and the kissing arches
Campus
The Green is home to many of the academic buildings on campus. When it's nice out, students love hanging out on The Green (myself included). The Green is also where the university will hold various events. The kissing arches split the Green. The other side is filled with more academic buildings, labs, and Morris Library.
00:15
Favorite hangout spot at perkins
Campus
Perkins is a great place to hang out with friends. Of course the one day I want to show off my favorite room at Perkins, the room was reserved, but that's ok. You can still see the comfy couches that many students spend hours on studying or just hanging out.
00:38
Inside morris library
Academics
Club Morris is where many UD students love to study! Our library is 3 floors. The first floor is filled with computers, printing centers, and study rooms. The second floor has a seemingly endless amount of books, but a much quieter dynamic. The third floor is our silent floor where no talking is allowed at all.
00:49
Freshman kiley talks about her experience at ud
Campus
Freshman Kiley talks a little about her experience at UD and what she's involved with on campus!
00:44
Ud pencader dining hall
Food
Pencader is located on North Campus. It is one of the dining halls at UD. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are also "late night" dinners there that end at 9:30 Mon-Thur. It does not have the best reputation on campus, but it's not that bad.
