University at Buffalo (UB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University at Buffalo (UB) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 60 tour videos for University at Buffalo (UB), so you can expect to spend between 180 to 300 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University at Buffalo (UB) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University at Buffalo (UB) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University at Buffalo (UB) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University at Buffalo (UB) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Buffalo, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University at Buffalo (UB), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Buffalo weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University at Buffalo (UB) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University at Buffalo (UB) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University at Buffalo (UB) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University at Buffalo (UB) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Buffalo if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University at Buffalo (UB) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University at Buffalo (UB)?

Below is a list of every University at Buffalo (UB) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University at Buffalo (UB) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University at Buffalo (UB) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University at Buffalo (UB) students!

What is city Buffalo, NY like?

Buffalo is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University at Buffalo (UB).

Who are the tour guides for University at Buffalo (UB) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University at Buffalo (UB). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University at Buffalo (UB) tours:

University at Buffalo (UB), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University at Buffalo (UB) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Buffalo and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University at Buffalo (UB) in person.

00:44
An introduction to shubh and his life at university at buffalo!
Campus
Get Introduced to Shubh and his life at UB!
00:58
Next up, the ub bull!
Campus
The Bull is another important structure to know at UB. If you're just a group of friends or a part of a fraternity you can go and paint it whatever you wish at any point of the day which is really cool. Frats often advertise themselves by painting their symbols.
01:47
A look at shubh's favourite building and ub's athletic centre
Campus
Centre for the Arts is by far my favourite building on North Campus and is where my media study class takes place. Alumni Arena is the main athletic centre of UB however there's a smaller version of it in South Campus as well.
03:49
Next stop, the baird point!
Campus
Baird Point is UB's most monumental and unique structure which stands out from a great distance. I often go there when i wish to be with myself or to just watch a beautiful sunset and click some lovely pictures.
01:44
Shubh takes you around his floor in spaulding
Dorms
A quick overview of a normal floor in a quad at UB's On campus residences. Each floor comes with a lounge filled with essentials such as a microwave, stove, etc. You'll often find students studying there or having a fun time.
02:43
An inside look of shubh's room at ub
Dorms
UB's value quad is the cheapest housing option in any quad and may or may not be the fit for everyone. I personally prefer having three roommates and hence it makes the perfect option for me.
00:48
Shubh takes you to the lounge where you'll find him chilling with his friends most often
UB's On campus housing has a gaming lounge too where one can make use pool and ping pong tables, a mini theatre, fusball and a lot more. The lounge is located on the terrace of the Fargo quad and is relatively the biggest lounge.
02:17
Shubh takes you on his ride to campus
Campus
UB Stampede bus system connects every part of the university at every hour and makes it an integrated community.
00:47
Shubh can't wait for it to get sunny again!
A beautiful place by the lake to chill with your friends or study specially during the fall semester. Right outside the eating spot "The atrium" and right downstairs from the quads.
01:12
C3 is where shubh goes when he's starving
Food
UB's main on campus dining centre in Ellicott is the Crossroads culinary center. It serves a breakfast and dinner buffet on the weekdays and a brunch and dinner buffet on the weekends. One can eat a ton of for with a single swipe which is the best part and its definitely the place to go if you're starving.
