University of California-Davis (UCD) Campus
00:51
East & west quad | chilling with friends
I'll be showing your around the East and West wings of campus, this is essentially the central part of campus.
05:17
Uc merced 2020 project: opening the new cafeteria!
UC MERCED 2020 PROJECT: NEW CAFETERIA (COLLEGE VLOG #5) THE OPENING DAY OF THE BRAND NEW CAFETERIA AT UC MERCED!!! I love it and it's such an improvement! I cannot wait to see what the final project looks like in 2020. But sadly, I will be transferring to UC Davis.
01:15
Meal plan | markets
Taking you around Segundo DC, talking about meal plan options and fun themes!
00:53
Clubs on campus | welcome week
During welcome week a lot of clubs table around Memorial Union so this is a great opportunity to find like minded people and get connected with clubs of similar interests.
01:07
Come join me in my lecture
A clip from the course PLS21. A total of 400 students take it every quarter as it is a prerequisite class for a lot of majors!
01:56
Library tour
Take a tour around Shields Library and see what's the best place to sit and work.
01:07
Off-campus housing
Although there are several apartments around Davis, most international students (such as myself) pick West Village because it is full-furnished and also the closest to campus! The bus (Unitrans) commutes back and forth from school to West Village every 20-40 minutes making it the most efficient mode of commuting besides walking/biking. This is what our apartment looks like + some facilities provided to us by WV.
01:41
Wellman hall - tour
Around Wellman Hall - you'll have atleast one class here your freshman year!
07:23
Exploring uc davis for the first time!!!
Come explore my first few days at UC DAVIS! My first group of friends were from an org called DCF (Davis Christian Fellowship). We met at the West Village Volleyball courts and from that game we connected.
01:21
Quick gym tour
Go through a quick tour of UC Davis' gym, the newly renovated ARC (Activities and Recreation Center), with Katherine!