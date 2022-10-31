Sign Up
University of California Riverside - School of Business Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of California Riverside - School of Business tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 39 tour videos for University of California Riverside - School of Business, so you can expect to spend between 117 to 195 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of California Riverside - School of Business and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of California Riverside - School of Business tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of California Riverside - School of Business tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of California Riverside - School of Business in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Riverside, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of California Riverside - School of Business, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Riverside weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of California Riverside - School of Business website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of California Riverside - School of Business tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of California Riverside - School of Business starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of California Riverside - School of Business students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Riverside if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of California Riverside - School of Business admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of California Riverside - School of Business?

Below is a list of every University of California Riverside - School of Business building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of California Riverside - School of Business tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of California Riverside - School of Business include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of California Riverside - School of Business students!

What is city Riverside, CA like?

Riverside is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of California Riverside - School of Business.

Who are the tour guides for University of California Riverside - School of Business on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of California Riverside - School of Business. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of California Riverside - School of Business tours:

University of California Riverside - School of Business, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of California Riverside - School of Business is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Riverside and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of California Riverside - School of Business in person.

01:16
Uc riverside school of business, home to the a. gary anderson graduate school of management.mov
Abigail Wheeler Interview
Welcome to the University of California, Riverside, School of Business! Check out our campus and what we have to offer in this campus sneak peek!

Learn more at business.ucr.edu/graduate
02:57
A slice of social life featuring ramie mousa, mba '22 & student association president
Abigail Wheeler
The UC Riverside’s A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management (AGSM) takes community and networking seriously. 2021-2022 Student Association President Ramie Mousa '22 shares a few of the many exciting events and opportunities available at AGSM.  

More information on the UC Riverside A. Gary Anderson School of Management: business.ucr.edu/graduate.
03:44
A slice of academic life, featuring franchesca jefferson, mba '23
Abigail Wheeler Campus
04:21
A slice of professional life, featuring caspar gaviria, mba '23 & recruiting coordinator, meta
Abigail Wheeler Interview
03:25
A slice of internship life, featuring ashley sanchez, mba '22
Abigail Wheeler Interview
Supported by AGSM’s dedicated Career Development Center (CDC), MBA student Ashley Sanchez ’22 landed an internship as a Television Production Audit Intern with The Walt Disney Company that will turn into a job when she graduates! Check out a slice of her life and see what the experience is like. 

More information on the UC Riverside A. Gary Anderson School of Management: business.ucr.edu/graduate.
03:33
Colors festival
Abigail Wheeler Campus
At UCR School of Business, we love to celebrate the cultures represented. Check out us celebrating one of our favorite traditions at the Colors Festival!
02:26
Why i chose ucr agsm!
Abigail Wheeler Interview
02:15
Ucr tour from the air
Abigail Wheeler Campus
Take a tour of UCR from the air!
03:04
Slice of life as an msba student with jeewan
Lindsey Velasco
Jeewan Singh '23 shares a slice of his life as a Master of Science in Business Analytics student at the University of California Riverside, School of Business. 

Learn more and make his reality your own by visiting business.ucr.edu/msba
39:54
Ucr mba alumni industry panel
Sebastian Nicolich Interview
