Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of California Riverside - School of Business Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of California Riverside - School of Business virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of California Riverside - School of Business is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of California Riverside - School of Business virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of California Riverside - School of Business vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of California Riverside - School of Business campus by taking you around Riverside. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of California Riverside - School of Business virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of California Riverside - School of Business in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of California Riverside - School of Business is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of California Riverside - School of Business people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of California Riverside - School of Business and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of California Riverside - School of Business in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of California Riverside - School of Business?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of California Riverside - School of Business places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of California Riverside - School of Business virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of California Riverside - School of Business on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of California Riverside - School of Business in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of California Riverside - School of Business virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of California Riverside - School of Business virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of California Riverside - School of Business virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of California Riverside - School of Business in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of California Riverside - School of Business. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of California Riverside - School of Business and Riverside during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:16
Uc riverside school of business, home to the a. gary anderson graduate school of management.mov
Abigail Wheeler Interview
Welcome to the University of California, Riverside, School of Business! Check out our campus and what we have to offer in this campus sneak peek!

Learn more at business.ucr.edu/graduate
02:57
A slice of social life featuring ramie mousa, mba '22 & student association president
Abigail Wheeler
The UC Riverside’s A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management (AGSM) takes community and networking seriously. 2021-2022 Student Association President Ramie Mousa '22 shares a few of the many exciting events and opportunities available at AGSM.  

More information on the UC Riverside A. Gary Anderson School of Management: business.ucr.edu/graduate.
03:44
A slice of academic life, featuring franchesca jefferson, mba '23
Abigail Wheeler Campus
04:21
A slice of professional life, featuring caspar gaviria, mba '23 & recruiting coordinator, meta
Abigail Wheeler Interview
03:25
A slice of internship life, featuring ashley sanchez, mba '22
Abigail Wheeler Interview
Supported by AGSM’s dedicated Career Development Center (CDC), MBA student Ashley Sanchez ’22 landed an internship as a Television Production Audit Intern with The Walt Disney Company that will turn into a job when she graduates! Check out a slice of her life and see what the experience is like. 

More information on the UC Riverside A. Gary Anderson School of Management: business.ucr.edu/graduate.
03:33
Colors festival
Abigail Wheeler Campus
At UCR School of Business, we love to celebrate the cultures represented. Check out us celebrating one of our favorite traditions at the Colors Festival!
02:26
Why i chose ucr agsm!
Abigail Wheeler Interview
02:15
Ucr tour from the air
Abigail Wheeler Campus
Take a tour of UCR from the air!
03:04
Slice of life as an msba student with jeewan
Lindsey Velasco
Jeewan Singh '23 shares a slice of his life as a Master of Science in Business Analytics student at the University of California Riverside, School of Business. 

Learn more and make his reality your own by visiting business.ucr.edu/msba
39:54
Ucr mba alumni industry panel
Sebastian Nicolich Interview
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved