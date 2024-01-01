YOU'RE WATCHING
01:16
Welcome to the tenth floor penthouse!
The tenth floor is the party floor! For some reason the tenth floor was partying on a Wednesday night and they’ve got an awesome group of people. Their RA is also pretty dang cool and the view is great too, but for some reason I decided to come at night so y’all can’t see that view right now. All the floors in Santa Catalina are pretty awesome, but just pray that the elevator doesn’t break down if you live up here.
01:44
Dagan shows you around the central quad on campus
Welcome to the Central Quad, the arbor, Davidson quad, the walk? There isn’t really a set name for the central walk of our campus but there sure is always people here. During the day, especially around noon there are always people canvasing around the quad, people chilling on the grass, or people taking a study break at the arbor. You’re not far from classrooms, dorms (unless its FT), or food when you’re in the quad, and besides it being a great place to meet up with friends you’ll find yourself walking through it all the time when crossing campus.
01:57
What is isla vista?
What is Isla Vista (IV)? Today I will be taking you a tour around the college town next to UCSB. Isla Vista is an unincorporated community in Santa Barbara that holds over 20,000 residents, most of them being college students. Let's discover what there is to do on IV!
00:35
Ucsb's soccer stadium
Visit UCSB's famous Harder Stadium. UCSB's popular soccer team is division 1 for both men and women. See where the best college team practices and competes!
00:48
Thank you so much!
Thank you so much for making it all the way through the tour. I hope this helped you in determining if UCSB would be the right fit for you. For me personally, UCSB has been everything and more and has become my dream school. I know the college choosing process can be stressful but just try to keep your head up and remember that everything will turn out great. Good luck friends!
03:26
Brianna talks about bren hall and switching majors
In college, it's okay to take a different path than the one we've been planning the take! In this video I talk about how I've struggled with different classes and the path I took to change my major for the better!
02:17
Yu takes you around the anacapa residence hall
Anacapa is one of many residence halls that first years can live in here on campus. It is two stories and is located conveniently walking distance away from multiple dining commons as well as important academic buildings such as The Davidson Library!
01:06
Join me in my first lecture of the year in iv theatre
We're starting the first day of school in IV Theatre! This is one of the main lecture halls at UCSB. Not only do lectures happen here, UCSB also holds free movie screenings here every Tuesday for its students.
01:22
Amy shows you storke plaza
Storke Plaza is the heart of campus. There are always festivals, fairs, concerts, gigs, and even free events going on at Storke Plaza. The tower was first erected in 1969 and stands 175 feet tall. The bell strikes at every hour, alarming the entire campus when classes start.
00:35
Meet dagan! and get ready to experience ucsb through his eyes
UCSB is the best school on the planet (I can’t speak for off planet schools) and I’m stoked to be giving y’all a tour! There are a million different things to do at this school and while school comes first it doesn’t have to be everything. Here’s a look at one of our lecture halls, and I’ll jump into our campus tour!
01:37
Dagan shows you around his double dorm room
Welcome to my room! My old room now! We’ve got a bathroom in the suite which is awesome and a stunning view of the mountains, rooms on the other side overlook the ocean and Channel Islands. It’s not cramped at all, its cozy, but there is room to have your stuff not all tossed in a corner.
02:44
Keshav answers what being in a frat is like
Meet my best friend Keshav Dixit! He is a second-year econ/accounting major here at UCSB. Keshav is also a part of one of the professional business fraternities, Delta Sigma Pi. Learn about what Keshav likes about UCSB and what his frat experience was like.
00:48
Thank you so much!
02:17
Yu takes you around the anacapa residence hall
01:33
What do rachel and katelin think of ucsb?
Rachel and Katelin are some of my friends that I've met at school and in this video they talk about the pros and cons of UCSB and why they decided to go here.
03:27
What does karina think of ucsb?
Karina is one of my roommates and in this video she talks about her likes and dislikes of UCSB and why she decided to go here.
01:03
Welcome to ucsb!
Hello! My name is Yu Ishii and I will be showing you around the campus of University of California, Santa Barbara through these next few videos. I am originally from Portland, Oregon and I am a first year communication major here at UCSB. Hope you enjoy these videos!
02:39
Faqs about ucsb
In this video, I answered multiple of some FAQs that prospective students might want to know!
04:55
Dorm room tour of triple room in anacapa
This is a video tour of my dorm room in Anacapa! I live in a triple-meaning I live with two other girls. The room comes with a desk, curtains, mattresses, chairs, recycling/trash, two closets, and 3 drawers.
02:56
Yu's typical saturday at ucsb
Here's a look into what my typical Saturday looks like! I usually clean my room with my roommates, then head to the beach or library to study. The night typically ends with me and my friends hanging out in the dorms or going out to grab some food.
01:54
What does enaiya think of ucsb?
Enaiya is one of my roommates and in this video she talks about her likes and dislikes of UCSB and why she decided to go here.
00:53
Dagan shows you around campbell hall - a typical lecture hall at ucsb
Welcome to Campbell! Congrats you’re one of 700 people in this room but for some reason the professor always seems to be starting at you in lecture. This is one of our typical lecture halls on campus and while it can get crowded not everyone attends lectures, as not all teachers make them mandatory. I highly recommend finding a group of people in every lecture, even if they are random people, as its nice to have a spot every class, and to have people you can ask for notes or study with. Taking advantage of professors and office hours is really up to you in classes this size, but when you get into the upper division classes your lecture will get smaller and you’ll find yourself day dreaming about the days when you were a freshman and you still thought you could get a 4.0.