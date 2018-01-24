Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

UC Santa Barbara

2024 UCSB Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at UCSB?

What type of housing does UCSB provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UCSB, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms -
Women's Dorms -
Men's Dorms -
Sorority Housing -
Fraternity Housing -
Single-student Apartments -
Married Student Apartments -
Special Houses for Disable Students -
Special Houses for International Students -
Cooperative Houses -
Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at UC Santa Barbara ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, UC Santa Barbara dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of UC Santa Barbara , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make UC Santa Barbara feel like home!

What are the dimensions of UC Santa Barbara dorm rooms?

The UC Santa Barbara dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of UC Santa Barbara on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and UC Santa Barbara likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

01:16
Welcome to the tenth floor penthouse!
Dorms
The tenth floor is the party floor! For some reason the tenth floor was partying on a Wednesday night and they’ve got an awesome group of people. Their RA is also pretty dang cool and the view is great too, but for some reason I decided to come at night so y’all can’t see that view right now. All the floors in Santa Catalina are pretty awesome, but just pray that the elevator doesn’t break down if you live up here.
02:53
Brianna tells you about her dorm experience and some things to bring to ucsb
Dorms
This is what my dorm experience was like living at the Santa Catalina dorms, meeting my roommates, and what to bring! Living in the dorms was so much fun, but I had to get used to busing/biking to class since I lived a mile away and being surrounded by people all the time. Get to know your floor mates because they will become the friends you take with you throughout your college experience!
11:56
All about the anacapa residence hall
Yu Ishii Dorms
In this video I will be giving you an all around look into the Anacapa Residence Hall. This is one of the three 'shorties' on campus which are two story dorms. I'll be giving you a tour of the community areas as well as my room and give you some tips one what I consider "essential" dorm room items!
02:17
Yu takes you around the anacapa residence hall
Dorms
Anacapa is one of many residence halls that first years can live in here on campus. It is two stories and is located conveniently walking distance away from multiple dining commons as well as important academic buildings such as The Davidson Library!
00:53
A chill night at ft and some info
Dorms
There is always something to do at FT and always a floor that is awake. You’ll find your group, or groups at SB and there are a million different options for different nights, whether that’s Dance Dance Revolution or I can’t dance dance in IV. Just try out the different offerings that there are and you’re guaranteed to find something you like.
01:37
Dagan shows you around his double dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to my room! My old room now! We’ve got a bathroom in the suite which is awesome and a stunning view of the mountains, rooms on the other side overlook the ocean and Channel Islands. It’s not cramped at all, its cozy, but there is room to have your stuff not all tossed in a corner.
00:33
Amy takes you to manzanita village
Dorms
Manzanita Village is one of the many dorm areas for UCSB students. Primarily housing second years, it is located near Del Playa and has a direct view of the beach during sunset. Follow me on this tour to see what the inside of Manzanita looks like.
01:17
Dagan gives you a tour of a typical triple dorm room
Dorms
And now onto a Triple Dorm Room!
04:55
Dorm room tour of triple room in anacapa
Dorms
This is a video tour of my dorm room in Anacapa! I live in a triple-meaning I live with two other girls. The room comes with a desk, curtains, mattresses, chairs, recycling/trash, two closets, and 3 drawers.
01:35
Its amy! your tour guide for ucsb
Dorms
Hey guys! My name is Amy Zhou and I'm excited to show you guys around UC Santa Barbara. I'm a second-year political science and communications double major. Let me take you around our amazing campus and show you all the insider details on being a student at UCSB
SHOW MORE

UC Santa Barbara

01:37
Dagan shows you around his double dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to my room! My old room now! We’ve got a bathroom in the suite which is awesome and a stunning view of the mountains, rooms on the other side overlook the ocean and Channel Islands. It’s not cramped at all, its cozy, but there is room to have your stuff not all tossed in a corner.

UC Santa Barbara 800 Embarcadero del Mar

01:35
Its amy! your tour guide for ucsb
Dorms
Hey guys! My name is Amy Zhou and I'm excited to show you guys around UC Santa Barbara. I'm a second-year political science and communications double major. Let me take you around our amazing campus and show you all the insider details on being a student at UCSB

UC Santa Barbara Anacapa Residence Hall

11:56
All about the anacapa residence hall
Yu Ishii Dorms
In this video I will be giving you an all around look into the Anacapa Residence Hall. This is one of the three 'shorties' on campus which are two story dorms. I'll be giving you a tour of the community areas as well as my room and give you some tips one what I consider "essential" dorm room items!
02:17
Yu takes you around the anacapa residence hall
Dorms
Anacapa is one of many residence halls that first years can live in here on campus. It is two stories and is located conveniently walking distance away from multiple dining commons as well as important academic buildings such as The Davidson Library!
04:55
Dorm room tour of triple room in anacapa
Dorms
This is a video tour of my dorm room in Anacapa! I live in a triple-meaning I live with two other girls. The room comes with a desk, curtains, mattresses, chairs, recycling/trash, two closets, and 3 drawers.
04:52
Dorm room essentials for ucsb
Dorms
Take a look at what I believe are very helpful things to bring to college! Obviously most of these aren't absolutely necessary but, I do think that your life living in the dorms will be much more enjoyable and easier with these items!

UC Santa Barbara Isla Vista

01:54
A tour of brianna's off campus housing
Dorms
Hey future Gauchos, welcome to my crib! This is a tour of my off campus house and how I've made it into a home! Living in Isla Vista has been an amazing experience and every place I've lived has held so many memories! It's important to have a space that feels like home in college, so that you can unwind from busy work and school days.
01:07
Brianna and izzy give you off campus living tips
Dorms
A majority of UCSB's student body lives off campus and the process for finding housing can become very confusing! Here are a few tips to make things a little easier! Also, figure out what rent you are comfortable paying for monthly early. The cost of living in IV ranges from $500 to $800 a month sharing a room and up to $1500 living in a single. The streets near campus or the beach will be louder and a bit more expensive! Also, if you are going home during the summer and your lease starts in June or ends in September, you will need to find a subleaser during Spring Quarter which can become very frustrating! Use housing resources in the Ucen and start asking around early to make things easier!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved