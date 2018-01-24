UC Santa Barbara
2024 UCSB Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at UCSB?
What type of housing does UCSB provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UCSB, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|-
|Women's Dorms
|-
|Men's Dorms
|-
|Sorority Housing
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|-
|Other Housing Type
|-
What are the dorms like at UC Santa Barbara ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, UC Santa Barbara dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of UC Santa Barbara , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make UC Santa Barbara feel like home!
- Rincon Vista Rd Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- De La Guerra Dining Commons Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- Santa Catalina Dorms Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- Campbell Hall Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- Pardall Center Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- Portland Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- Isla Vista Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- University of California, Santa Barbara Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- Anacapa Residence Hall Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- Davidson Library Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- Ellison Hall Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- UCSB Library Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
- Campus Point Beach Dorm at UC Santa Barbara
What are the dimensions of UC Santa Barbara dorm rooms?
The UC Santa Barbara dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of UC Santa Barbara on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and UC Santa Barbara likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
- Check out these related dorm tours California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- Check out these related dorm tours California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of California-Davis (UCD)
- Check out these related dorm tours UC Irvine