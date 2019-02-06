Sign Up
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)

2024 Cal State Fullerton Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 30.0% of freshman live on campus at Cal State Fullerton?

What type of housing does Cal State Fullerton provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Cal State Fullerton, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 100.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) dorm rooms?

The California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:42
Maile talks housing options at csuf
Maile Fok Dorms
Music: https://www.bensound.com
03:41
Maile shows you the housing area!
Maile Fok Dorms
Cal State Fullerton only has one area on campus for on-campus housing, complete with a mail room, laundry rooms, a multipurpose and academic center, grills, and a campus police station. It gets pretty dead in the housing areas even on the weekends because many students go home on the weekends - you'd be surprised how many students live fairly close to school but still live on campus, including myself when I lived in the dorms! There are also some fun activities held in the housing area by ASI (Associated Students Inc.), our student leadership group, such as puppy therapy, drag races, and crafts and photobooths which you won't want to miss! Music: https://www.bensound.com
11:51
Freshman dorm tour!
Claire Kantz Dorms
This is my freshman dorm tour at CSUF! Our dorms are really new and super nice, with a ton of amenities to access. We had full a/c, big closets, a huge common room & study rooms, and full janitorial maintenance for the bathrooms and hallways. My biggest complaint was mainly that we didn't have any sort of kitchen access (I have seen other dorms that have kitchens in the basement of the building), and by the spring semester I really wanted to cook for myself instead of going to the dining hall. BUT, if you're going to live on campus at a school, this is definitely the place to do it. The dorms were seriously so nice guys... I can't say it enough!
01:50
Dorm life
Maile Fok Dorms
My dorm life experience at CSUF was incredible. I lived in a themed community (Cinema and Television Arts) with other freshman who shared that same interest as me. This made us more willing to interact and be social with one another. I definitely recommend living in the dorms and living in a themed community so you know you will have things and interests in common with your floormates. Also, be sure to attend the housing events, which is another great way to meet other students! Music: https://www.bensound.com

