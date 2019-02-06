California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
2024 Cal State Fullerton Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 30.0% of freshman live on campus at Cal State Fullerton?
What type of housing does Cal State Fullerton provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Cal State Fullerton, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|100.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) feel like home!
- Aloha Java Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- CSUF Pollak Library Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- Clayes Performing Arts Center Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- Education Classroom Building Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- Gastronome Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- Student Recreation Center Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- California State University Fullerton Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- 600 Langsdorf Dr Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- Fullerton Arboretum Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- TSU Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- Titan Gymnasium Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
- College Park Fullerton Dorm at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)
What are the dimensions of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) dorm rooms?
The California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
- Check out these related dorm tours California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of California-Davis (UCD)
- Check out these related dorm tours UC Irvine
- Check out these related dorm tours University of California-Riverside (UCR)