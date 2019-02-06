What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 30.0% of freshman live on campus at Cal State Fullerton?

What type of housing does Cal State Fullerton provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Cal State Fullerton, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true - Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true - Single-student Apartments true 100.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) dorm rooms?

The California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

