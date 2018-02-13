UC Irvine
2024 UCI Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 82.0% of freshman live on campus at UCI?
What type of housing does UCI provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UCI, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at UC Irvine ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, UC Irvine dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of UC Irvine , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make UC Irvine feel like home!
What are the dimensions of UC Irvine dorm rooms?
The UC Irvine dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of UC Irvine on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and UC Irvine likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
