UC Irvine

2024 UCI Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 82.0% of freshman live on campus at UCI?

What type of housing does UCI provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UCI, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at UC Irvine ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, UC Irvine dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of UC Irvine , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make UC Irvine feel like home!

What are the dimensions of UC Irvine dorm rooms?

The UC Irvine dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of UC Irvine on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and UC Irvine likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:51
Columbia court apartment pt.1
Dorms
Columbia Court is an off campus housing community, it is only about half a mile away from the middle of UC Irvine. Off campus has its pros and cons, it is cheaper, but you meet less people and have to do everything by yourself.
02:59
Mesa court classic triple dorm tour
Dorms
The Mesa Court Classics are ideal for single, double, and triple occupancy rooms, and are all located across and around the Mesa Court Towers, a very short walk away from the closest dining hall: The Anteatery. Here, Jasmin shows you her triple dorm and talks about some basic housing info as a freshman along with current construction for housing expansion on campus in Middle Earth.
01:49
Check in with agustin at mesa court hall
Dorms
This is one of the two housing communities here at UC Irvine. Also new towards were constructed in mesa court, that is another option were you can dorm, however the towards are only quads (4 people per dorm)
01:45
Check out a typical dorm room in middle earth
Dorms
This is one of the Housing communities at UC Irvine, most of the rooms in this hall (Quenya) are single, other halls in middle earth provide doubles, triples, and quads.
01:37
Mesa court towers dorm tour pt.2
Dorms
The Towers are so pretty! Here, Jasmin's friend Saki tells you her favorite thing about living in the towers, and shows you the bathrooms as well as the kitchen, living space, and laundry facility layouts. Again, ALL MESA COURT TOWERS ARE CURRENTLY QUADS (due to over-enrollment), and each hallway is mixed-gendered.
01:41
Mesa court towers dorm tour pt.1
Dorms
Jasmin explains some of the options for first-year housing. *First-year dorming/on-campus housing is NOT required! (but highly recommended for the full college experience). Here, she shows you her friend's Mesa Court Tower Quad room and asks her what her favorite thing about living in the Towers is.
00:53
Mesa court classics dorm bathroom
Dorms
An important part that a lot of tours skip out on are the bathrooms! Here, Jasmin shows you what a typical Mesa Court Classic Dorm communal restroom looks like. These are gender-separated bathrooms shared by suites.
01:09
Uci dormatory #2
Danny Vuong Dorms
One of Mariposa's residents, Noah, will be giving a tour of his room. Items of the dorm include the bunkbeds, tables, and closet space. By the way, check out the room's view.
03:00
Undergrad housing - dorms at mesa court
Dorms
Mesa Court is one of two undergraduate housing complexes at University of California, Irvine. Students stay here for their first year and have options on housing configurations. Students can stay with 0-3 other roommates and can either live in Mesa Towers, which we will take a look at, or the ground level dorm buildings. Resources such as study centers, a gym, dining, and sport courts are available here and it is a full package. I loved staying here in my first year; I'll be showing you the area.
01:41
Uci dormitory
Danny Vuong Dorms
Parker gives an in-depth view of the dorms on campus. This dorm resides in one of the towers, Mariposa, on the 4th floor. Although the rooms are all mirrored after each other, students can add furniture to give the room "character."
SHOW MORE

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved