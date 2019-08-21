Sign Up
University of California-Davis (UCD)

2024 UC Davis Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 92.0% of freshman live on campus at UC Davis?

What type of housing does UC Davis provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UC Davis, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of California-Davis (UCD)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of California-Davis (UCD) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of California-Davis (UCD), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of California-Davis (UCD) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of California-Davis (UCD) dorm rooms?

The University of California-Davis (UCD) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of California-Davis (UCD) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of California-Davis (UCD) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

09:32
Dorm life
Neha Rathi Dorms
UC Davis has three distinct dorms - Segundo, Tercero, Cuarto; each of the areas have several halls with single, double and triple accommodation as well as a Dining Hall. There are several meal plan options as well as off-campus housing options that I've covered in the video.
08:04
Tips for uc davis students
Ashlie J Dorms
Here is the ultimate college survival guide to your first year here at UC Davis!
01:08
Campus housing - dorm your
Dorms
This is what a typical Quad style and a double room will look like. Here's some ins and outs on finding a good roommate and more!
01:07
Off-campus housing
Dorms
Although there are several apartments around Davis, most international students (such as myself) pick West Village because it is full-furnished and also the closest to campus! The bus (Unitrans) commutes back and forth from school to West Village every 20-40 minutes making it the most efficient mode of commuting besides walking/biking. This is what our apartment looks like + some facilities provided to us by WV.
06:28
Uc davis move-in day! west village apartments! (best college dorm?)
Anthony Alfiler Dorms
UC DAVIS OFF CAMPUS HOUSING: WEST VILLAGE! Come with me and witness what my day was like from flying on a plane from LA to Davis with MY MOM! OPEN FOR MORE IMPORTANT INFO ;) ❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀ S O C I A L M E D I A L I N K S * Instagram: @tha_anthony_show and @thaanthonyshow * Twitter: @ThaAnthonyShow * Snapchat: @thaanthonyshow Contact me for Business Inquiries: Sponsorships, Collabs, Requests, etc. thaanthonyshow@gmail.com ❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀❀ F R E Q U E N T L Y A S K E D Q U E S T I O N S Q: Do you have a second channel? A: Yup! The Life of Anthony is where I upload all my vlogs, gym videos, motivation videos, and everything that comes to mind! Go check it out! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCok4... Q: When will you travel to the Philippines or in my country? A: When I get done with college! Stay tuned for more updates on my social media and here on Youtube for any travel updates or meet and greets! Q: How old are you? A: 19 Q: What grade are you in? A: I’m a Junior at a 4 year University Q: Are you Filipino? A: YES I AM! 🇵🇭
00:51
Advice
Dorms
Thanks for sticking through, good luck to all incoming freshman and transfer students!

