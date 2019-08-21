University of California-Davis (UCD)
2024 UC Davis Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 92.0% of freshman live on campus at UC Davis?
What type of housing does UC Davis provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UC Davis, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of California-Davis (UCD)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of California-Davis (UCD) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of California-Davis (UCD), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of California-Davis (UCD) feel like home!
- Shields Ave Dorm at University of California-Davis (UCD)
- Robert and Margarit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts Dorm at University of California-Davis (UCD)
- University of California, Merced Dorm at University of California-Davis (UCD)
- Regan Main Dorm at University of California-Davis (UCD)
- Wellman Hall Dorm at University of California-Davis (UCD)
What are the dimensions of University of California-Davis (UCD) dorm rooms?
The University of California-Davis (UCD) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of California-Davis (UCD) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of California-Davis (UCD) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
