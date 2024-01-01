YOU'RE WATCHING
01:46
Let's explore ucf
Hey there! My name is Taylor Horan and I'm going to show you around UCF. In this video, I give a little bit of background about me and the university.
00:41
Cindi's campus introduction
Get to know a little bit about Cindi before she starts her campus tour of the University of Central Florida (UCF). In this video, you'll learn about who she is, where she's from, and what she's studying at UCF.
02:33
Lgbtqia+ leisure
Pride Commons is a resource on campus for LGBT students to come and relax, as well as connect with other LGBT students around campus. They also hold several events outside of the Common that brings all sorts of students together to discuss these issues. Just entering the area felt welcoming and calm; I'm surprised to say that most UCF students don't know much about this resource other than the fact that it exists.
01:19
Memory mall
Let's take a look at Memory Mall! UCF's official tailgating, Knights on the Mall, takes place here. There are also various events throughout the year with the opportunity to get free stuff!
01:59
Football, basketball, & baseball
There are tons of sporting events to attend at UCF. The best part is all sports are free for students to attend, including football! Let's look at our football stadium, basketball arena, and baseball park.
02:28
Library, reflection pond, and ucf's best tradition!
John C. Hitt is UCF's only library and it is currently being remodeled with plans of expanding and modernizing, but as of right now it has 5 floors, a coffee shop, you can rent out camera/laptop equipment, you also even can"rent" out a room to study in with friends or a group. Right across from it is the Reflection Pond which holds UCF's annual Spirit Splash which is one of the coolest traditions on campus.
00:55
Need a doctor's note?
UCF has a lot of resources available through student fees. One of those is the Health Center on campus. You can visit a doctor with no charge and also get an affordable snack at the pharmacy.
02:32
Friend unlocked - heidi!
I meet a new friend named Heidi! She was chilling in the Burnett garden and it turned out she has a lot to say when it came to UCF. I definitely agree with her when it comes to how friendly UCF students can be - so many students and yet it still rings true.
01:14
The rwc these gains
The RWC is an amazing gym that we UCF Knights pay for out of our tuition, so entry is free! It's also right on campus, so that makes it easy access to all students. It's got everything inside: a rock wall, an elevated track, several basketball courts, guided class, lap pool, leisure pool, and a Smoothie King!
01:00
Brrring brring class is out
Now that class is out, I'm free to take you guys wherever I can. I've got about 3 hours before my next class, and I don't intend to waste it! The first stop on our very big list is the koi pond in the Burnett Honors College. It's a wonderful sitting area, and I want to make sure y'all see it!
University of Central Florida (UCF)
01:21
Nature walk outside of the student union
Right as you leave the student union to go to memory mall, you have to walk through this beautiful nature walk on campus. It is such a great place to hang out with friends on a cool day. I hope the guy that photobombed felt satisfied for doing that.
01:28
Riding through orlando with my roommate mikky
I'm riding with my roommate Mikky now as we make out way back from the dorms. I'm all done with classes and fully ready to take a load off, but first I have to tell you guys all the amazing thing you can find in The City Beautiful.
01:05
Ride around campus - lime bikes
Recently UCF paired up with LIME to provide us Lime Bikes when we're on campus. They're super easy and convenient to use, all you do is download the app, find the closest bike, scan the QR code, and it'll unlock the bike. Your first ride is free, and if you share your code with a friend you both get three free rides as well, but even if you have to pay, it's only a dollar :)
08:49
College move in day @ ucf *my dad cried*
Hey guys! I stay in the Hercules Community at UCF in a 4/2 apartment style dorm. Watch this video for all things move in related
02:24
Floating the breeze(way)
UCF certainly has its little secrets, and the guys playing Super Smash Brothers in the Breezeway is definitely one of them! Maybe one day I'll join them... Otherwise, I point out a bunch of great restaurants, as well as the other sweet things the Breezeway has. What I didn't include was the fact that this place also has a shipping center, the building where you're issued your first IDs, a CFE branch, and a place to get your passport!
01:57
Cfe arena, towers housing, and grace's favorite thing about ucf.
The CFE arena is home to a lot of the entertainment that comes to campus, such as Migos, Joel McHale, Metro Boomin, etc. It is also surrounded by a Barnes & Noble, Dunkin Donuts, Gringos Locos, Amazon Order Pickup, All Knight Study, Knights Plaza Gym, and the nicest housing on campus aka Towers! I also ask Grace what her favorite thing about UCF is, and she said all the great resources it provides, such as rental for pretty much everything, tutoring, and the fact that we have a recording studio.
02:36
Office hours and fish sightseeing
While we're on our way, I take some time to point out some of the quirks of UCF and how we do teaching. We boast wonderfully small classes for majors but when it comes to freshman, those classes are not so small. It mostly has to do with how many students we have. I also get into the magic of office hours and how a well placed trip can make a class so much easier.
06:03
university of central florida 💛⚔️ scholars' day !!
Scholars' Day @ UCF
00:43
The ucf mural tribute for the pulse victims.
The Pulse Memorial Mural is in a great place: you see it whenever you're leaving the Student Union to go towards Classroom I and II or when you're going toward the Honors College. It's a sign of the strength we put forward when one of our own is injured, no matter what differences we may have between us. We are all UCF Knights; we are all people.
University of Central Florida (UCF) Addition Financial Arena
University of Central Florida (UCF) Amazon@UCF
00:57
Amazon store @ ucf - enough said
Amazon @ UCF is one of the great additions that's recently moved into Knights Plaza. It's as close as you can get to Amazon in real life without picking an item off of the shelf. You can pick up shipped items, send off items to be shipped, return items, and package boxes! You can even return rental textbooks without having to box them up again - just hand them to the clerk and tell them your account!
University of Central Florida (UCF) Burnett Honors College Garden
02:32
01:15
We made it to the fishes (and also, the honors college)
We're in the Honors College! As an Honors student, I've grown to know the area well. But more than anything, the koi pond area is my favorite place on campus. It's often quiet, always serene, and serves as a nice shaded place to take a load off. Whenever I have time between classes, I usually stop by here.