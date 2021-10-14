Sign Up
University of Dayton Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Dayton tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 167 tour videos for University of Dayton, so you can expect to spend between 501 to 835 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Dayton and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Dayton tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Dayton tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Dayton in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Dayton, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Dayton, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Dayton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Dayton website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Dayton tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Dayton starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Dayton students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Dayton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Dayton admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Dayton?

Below is a list of every University of Dayton building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Dayton tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Dayton include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Dayton students!

What is city Dayton, OH like?

Dayton is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Dayton.

Who are the tour guides for University of Dayton on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Dayton. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Dayton tours:

University of Dayton, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Dayton is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Dayton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Dayton in person.

01:14
Meet kendra, an early childhood education major, at the university of dayton
Demo Account Interview
Meet Kendra, an Early Childhood Education Major, at the University of Dayton
01:27
Growing in leadership at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account
Growing in Leadership at University of Dayton with Kendra
01:24
Finding community at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account
Finding Community at the University of Dayton with Kendra
01:08
How i've grown through involvement at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account
How I've Grown Through Involvement at the University of Dayton with Kendra
01:24
My early childhood education major at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Academics
My Early Childhood Education Major at the University of Dayton with Kendra
00:43
Why i love the small class sizes at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Academics
Kendra shares the benefits she has gained from the University of Dayton's small class sizes.
01:29
Out and about in dayton with kendra
Demo Account
Out and About in Dayton with Kendra
02:34
Touring the student neighborhood at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Dorms
Touring the Student Neighborhood for Juniors and Seniors at the University of Dayton with Kendra
02:23
Touring the marycrest complex at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Dorms
Touring Marycrest Complex for First-Year Students at the University of Dayton with Kendra
01:10
My favorite spots on campus at university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Campus
My Favorite Spots on Campus at University of Dayton with Kendra
