Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Dayton Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit University of Dayton?

Visiting University of Dayton depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Dayton twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Dayton as well. Remember that Dayton is also catering to 8556 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Dayton?

The University of Dayton admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Dayton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Motel 6 Dayton Oh at University of Dayton
  • Marriott at the University of Dayton at University of Dayton
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Dayton at University of Dayton
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Dayton Huber Heights Northeast at University of Dayton
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Dayton North at University of Dayton
  • Crowne Plaza Dayton at University of Dayton
  • Red Lion Inn & Suites Dayton at University of Dayton
  • Traveler's Motel-North at University of Dayton
  • Plaza Motel at University of Dayton
  • Drury Inn & Suites Dayton North at University of Dayton
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton Dayton Vandalia at University of Dayton
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Dayton North at University of Dayton
  • Hampton Inn Dayton/Huber Heights at University of Dayton
  • Comfort Suites Wright Patterson at University of Dayton
  • Comfort SUITES dayton at University of Dayton
  • Liberty Hotel at University of Dayton
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Riverside at University of Dayton
  • Airview Inn at University of Dayton
  • Comfort Inn & Suites at University of Dayton
  • Dayton Motor Motel at University of Dayton
  • Knights Inn Dayton at Poe Ave at University of Dayton
  • Quality Inn at University of Dayton
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dayton Southwest at University of Dayton
  • Courtyard by Marriott Dayton North at University of Dayton
  • UDGuestHouse at University of Dayton
  • Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Dayton North at University of Dayton
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Dayton-Vandalia at University of Dayton
  • Inn Port Lodging at University of Dayton
  • Red Roof Inn Dayton North Airport at University of Dayton
  • Baymont by Wyndham Huber Heights Dayton at University of Dayton
  • Knights Inn Dayton at University of Dayton
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dayton-Huber Heights at University of Dayton
  • Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dayton North at University of Dayton
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Vandalia/Dayton International Airport at University of Dayton
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Dayton North at University of Dayton
  • Extended Stay America - Dayton - North at University of Dayton

What do families do in Dayton when they visit University of Dayton?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Dayton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Dayton and see for yourself how the student make use of Dayton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Dayton?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:14
Meet kendra, an early childhood education major, at the university of dayton
Demo Account Interview
Meet Kendra, an Early Childhood Education Major, at the University of Dayton
01:27
Growing in leadership at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account
Growing in Leadership at University of Dayton with Kendra
01:24
Finding community at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account
Finding Community at the University of Dayton with Kendra
01:08
How i've grown through involvement at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account
How I've Grown Through Involvement at the University of Dayton with Kendra
01:24
My early childhood education major at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Academics
My Early Childhood Education Major at the University of Dayton with Kendra
00:43
Why i love the small class sizes at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Academics
Kendra shares the benefits she has gained from the University of Dayton's small class sizes.
01:29
Out and about in dayton with kendra
Demo Account
Out and About in Dayton with Kendra
02:34
Touring the student neighborhood at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Dorms
Touring the Student Neighborhood for Juniors and Seniors at the University of Dayton with Kendra
02:23
Touring the marycrest complex at the university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Dorms
Touring Marycrest Complex for First-Year Students at the University of Dayton with Kendra
01:10
My favorite spots on campus at university of dayton with kendra
Demo Account Campus
My Favorite Spots on Campus at University of Dayton with Kendra
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved