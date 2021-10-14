When is the best time to visit University of Dayton?

Visiting University of Dayton depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Dayton twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Dayton as well. Remember that Dayton is also catering to 8556 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Dayton?

The University of Dayton admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Dayton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Dayton when they visit University of Dayton?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Dayton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Dayton and see for yourself how the student make use of Dayton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Dayton?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

