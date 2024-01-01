YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Delaware (UD) Campus
01:16
The green
Here’s the Green on campus! A lot of people like to study on the grass when it’s warm and hold certain events. Also most of the academic buildings are located on the green.
01:05
A typical morning on north campus!
I love to get breakfast at the dining hall with my roomates or teammates! Be sure to check out the turf in warmer weather for lots of people soaking up the sun!
00:58
All you need to know about kirkbride hall
Some fun facts about kirkbride hall by the great Laser
00:18
Dasa kickoff
This is DASA(Delaware African Student Association) first meeting of the semester. You don’t even have to be African to join, just celebrate the culture. (:
01:05
Back on east campus for a day!
Walking with my friend Kameelah to go grab dinner from the dining hall Russell, which is located on East Campus.
00:22
The north turf- ud
The North Turf is where students like to hang out and relax when the weather is nice. Many will play soccer, workout, and study there.
00:54
Check out old college!
Old college located across from Trabant, original building for University of Delaware
00:53
Interview with yeliz
Here’s my friend Yeliz talking a little about what she’s involved in at UD and her advice for incoming freshman.
01:26
Lily talks about going to college in a suburb!
The University of Delaware is located in a suburb of Philadelphia, less than an hour outside of center city Philly! It is also not too far from Washington DC and New York, a great central location. Since it is not right in a city, it’s suburban surroundings allow UD to have a beautiful spread out campus!
00:29
Classroom in memorial hall
A quick look at a classroom in Memorial. P.S. it has a great Academic Writing Center!
University of Delaware (UD)
00:53
01:01
Interview with pelu
Here’s my friend Pelu on what she thinks about UD and her advice to incoming freshman.