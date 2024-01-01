Sign Up
University of Delaware (UD) Campus

All Campus Reviews

01:16
The green
Campus
Here’s the Green on campus! A lot of people like to study on the grass when it’s warm and hold certain events. Also most of the academic buildings are located on the green.
01:05
A typical morning on north campus!
I love to get breakfast at the dining hall with my roomates or teammates! Be sure to check out the turf in warmer weather for lots of people soaking up the sun!
00:58
All you need to know about kirkbride hall
Academics
Some fun facts about kirkbride hall by the great Laser
00:18
Dasa kickoff
This is DASA(Delaware African Student Association) first meeting of the semester. You don’t even have to be African to join, just celebrate the culture. (:
01:05
Back on east campus for a day!
Food
Walking with my friend Kameelah to go grab dinner from the dining hall Russell, which is located on East Campus.
00:22
The north turf- ud
Campus
The North Turf is where students like to hang out and relax when the weather is nice. Many will play soccer, workout, and study there.
00:54
Check out old college!
Campus
Old college located across from Trabant, original building for University of Delaware
00:53
Interview with yeliz
Academics
Here’s my friend Yeliz talking a little about what she’s involved in at UD and her advice for incoming freshman.
01:26
Lily talks about going to college in a suburb!
The University of Delaware is located in a suburb of Philadelphia, less than an hour outside of center city Philly! It is also not too far from Washington DC and New York, a great central location. Since it is not right in a city, it’s suburban surroundings allow UD to have a beautiful spread out campus!
01:01
Interview with pelu
Here’s my friend Pelu on what she thinks about UD and her advice to incoming freshman.
University of Delaware (UD)

00:29
Classroom in memorial hall
Academics
A quick look at a classroom in Memorial. P.S. it has a great Academic Writing Center!
01:11
Trabant
Food
A look inside of Trabant
01:15
Lily shows you a lecture hall!
Campus
A typical lecture hall will seat 100 students. A class of this size will always have a TA or Teachers Assistant to assist and likely a discussion section which is a smaller class meeting with just the TA and a small group of students!

University of Delaware (UD) 15 Ray St

00:53
Interview with yeliz
Academics
Here’s my friend Yeliz talking a little about what she’s involved in at UD and her advice for incoming freshman.
01:01
Interview with pelu
Here’s my friend Pelu on what she thinks about UD and her advice to incoming freshman.
05:01
A look inside my dorm room
Dorms
This is how a room in Ray Street B looks like.
03:43
Meet my roommate
Academics
My roommate Derica talks a little bit about her experience at UD.

University of Delaware (UD) 18 Ray St

00:30
Meet alina!
Academics
Hi! I'm Alina Serbina and I'm a junior majoring in marketing and minoring in international business. Can't wait to show you guys around UD.

University of Delaware (UD) Brown Lab

01:08
Brown lab
Academics
Here’s a look at a typical lecture hall in Brown Lab. Most science and chemistry based courses are held here.
