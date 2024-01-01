YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Georgia (UGA) Campus
00:39
The chapel bell
It is an honored tradition at UGA to ring the bell after a success or a big win, and it can almost always be heard ringing from across campus.
01:28
The arch
The UGA Arch holds one of the most important traditions for graduates and undergrads going under or around. Undergrads may not go under until graduation, or else you are doomed to drop out muahahahah!
02:57
Ramsey student rec center
The Ramsey gym is a huge gym open from 6:00am to 11:00pm. Membership is free for students enrolled full time. It has an Olympic size pool, weight rooms, basketball, volleyball, and racquetball courts, and a rock climbing wall. It's located next to the health center and visitors center(south campus).
01:07
North campus
UGA's north campus is directly connected to downtown Athens and is a great place to sit and study on a sunny day. I am starting off at the front end closest to downtown, and then making my way through to the section of north campus where the library and other class buildings are located.
01:09
Interview with a terry college of business major
I interviewed Natalie to get an idea of what it's like to be in the Terry College of Business at UGA.
01:07
Downtown athens
A short trip through Downtown Athens where UGA is located for some food at Bubble Cafe
01:36
Ramsey student center: upstairs classes and track
Meredith walks around the upstairs part of Ramsey and shows off the rooms used for fitness classes, the indoor track, and the rock wall!
01:19
A quick tour of the north campus quad
North campus is the older part of UGA's campus, directly next to downtown Athens, Georgia. This part of campus has fabulous greenspace for studying or hanging out, and it houses some of the social sciences.
02:04
Russell hall/suites
A quick peek at one of the freshman dorms, Russell, and other information on other dorms