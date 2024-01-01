Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Georgia (UGA) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:39
The chapel bell
It is an honored tradition at UGA to ring the bell after a success or a big win, and it can almost always be heard ringing from across campus.
01:28
The arch
Sean Stevens Campus
The UGA Arch holds one of the most important traditions for graduates and undergrads going under or around. Undergrads may not go under until graduation, or else you are doomed to drop out muahahahah!
02:57
Ramsey student rec center
Savannah Martin Campus
The Ramsey gym is a huge gym open from 6:00am to 11:00pm. Membership is free for students enrolled full time. It has an Olympic size pool, weight rooms, basketball, volleyball, and racquetball courts, and a rock climbing wall. It's located next to the health center and visitors center(south campus).
01:07
North campus
UGA's north campus is directly connected to downtown Athens and is a great place to sit and study on a sunny day. I am starting off at the front end closest to downtown, and then making my way through to the section of north campus where the library and other class buildings are located.
01:09
Interview with a terry college of business major
Academics
I interviewed Natalie to get an idea of what it's like to be in the Terry College of Business at UGA.
01:07
Downtown athens
Sean Stevens Food
A short trip through Downtown Athens where UGA is located for some food at Bubble Cafe
01:07
Game day at uga
Saturday in Athens! UGA vs University of Tennessee
01:36
Ramsey student center: upstairs classes and track
Campus
Meredith walks around the upstairs part of Ramsey and shows off the rooms used for fitness classes, the indoor track, and the rock wall!
02:15
Saved by the bell
Ring the Bell to let Campus know that you’ve had a great moment!
01:19
A quick tour of the north campus quad
Campus
North campus is the older part of UGA's campus, directly next to downtown Athens, Georgia. This part of campus has fabulous greenspace for studying or hanging out, and it houses some of the social sciences.
SHOW MORE

University of Georgia (UGA)

01:19
A quick tour of the north campus quad
Campus
North campus is the older part of UGA's campus, directly next to downtown Athens, Georgia. This part of campus has fabulous greenspace for studying or hanging out, and it houses some of the social sciences.
02:04
Russell hall/suites
Sean Stevens Dorms
A quick peek at one of the freshman dorms, Russell, and other information on other dorms
02:32
Uga faq
Sean Stevens Academics
FAQ List answers!

University of Georgia (UGA) Bolton Dining Commons

01:39
Bolton dining
Sean Stevens Food
Bolton is one of the newest dining halls, large with many options to eat from
03:54
Inside bolton dining
Food
Bolton Dining Hall is the largest Dining Commons on Campus
02:56
Bolton dining hall
Food
Bolton Dining Hall is the largest of UGA's 5 dining halls. It has two floors with basically anything you could possibly want, a lot of which will be made to order in front of you. UGA dining is ranked among the top 10 in college food in America!

University of Georgia (UGA) Creswell Hall

01:39
Creswell hall
Sean Stevens Dorms
Visiting Creswell Hall, underclassmen dorm

University of Georgia (UGA) Founders Memorial Garden

02:03
The secret garden!
This gorgeous garden is in the center of North Campus. Absolutely BEAUTIFUL!
00:51
Founder's garden
This is a look inside UGA's Founder's Garden, it is great for a nice quiet cut through on the way to a class in North Campus.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved