CAMPUSREEL

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 77 tour videos for University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs), so you can expect to spend between 231 to 385 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Champaign, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Champaign weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Champaign if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) students!

What is city Champaign, IL like?

Champaign is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs).

Who are the tour guides for University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) tours:

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Champaign and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) in person.

05:31
Gies online programs overview
CampusReel Admin Campus
Get a behind the scenes look at how Gies Online programs are put together. You’ll hear from faculty, videographers, instructional designers, and more!
00:55
Hayden noel live lecture teaser
CampusReel Admin Campus
Gies Business courses are interactive. Professors engage with you personally. And working with classmates is routine. Gies courses include both an online global classroom and a series of team projects, which give you experience applying what you learn.
00:53
Strategic innovation course preview with professor love
CampusReel Admin Campus
Take a look inside Strategic Innovation, a Gies online MBA course taught by Professor Love. Experience the high level engagement students rave about in our iMBA courses. To learn more about the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business iMBA program, please visit: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
01:17
Is the gies imba worth it?
CampusReel Admin Campus
An online MBA at Gies College of Business takes two to five years to complete, and costs approximately $23K. While offered for just a fraction of the cost of other top programs, the return on investment for the Gies iMBA students and alumni is remarkable. Learn more about Krishnan Kannan’s (MBA ‘23) experience.
Learn more about the Gies iMBA here: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
01:28
Patricia’s experience: from coursera courses to a gies mba
CampusReel Admin Campus
Six months after joining the online MBA program at Gies, Patricia left her job and started her own business. Learn about Patricia Shields’ (MBA ‘23) experience and how the Gies iMBA gave her the confidence to start a business that focuses on promoting female leadership.

Learn more about the Gies iMBA here: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
01:21
Condola explains why she went back to the university of illinois for a second degree
CampusReel Admin Campus
Condola King (MBA ‘22) wanted and affordable and flexible master’s program that wouldn’t disrupt her family and work Life. Learn more about how she started with Coursera courses and stacked them into an online MBA degree from Gies College of Business. 
Learn more about the Gies iMBA here: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
01:12
Gies imba student receives three promotions since joining the program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Coming from a background in engineering, George Kuruvilla (MBA ‘23) knew that the Gies online MBA program would help him excel in a senior leadership position. Learn more about his experience and how he was able to receive three promotions before graduating.

Learn more about the Gies iMBA here: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
04:23
Crain’s mba week 2022 with imba alumna jackie price osafo
CampusReel Admin Campus
As part of Crain’s MBA Week 2022, Chicagoan Jackie Price Osafo shares her experience in the Gies Online MBA (iMBA). To learn more about the iMBA, please visit onlinemba.illinois.edu.
00:43
Danny's experience: stackability
CampusReel Admin Campus
Gies Online's unique stackable curriculum lets learners choose their own path and pace.
Before committing to an MBA degree from Gies College of Business, Danny Trusner (MBA '21) started his Gies journey as a non-degree learner. 
Learn more about Gies Online's professional Credentials: https://giesbusiness.illinois.edu/graduate-hub/gies-professional-credentials 
Follow us: https://go.gies.illinois.edu/GiesOnlineLinkedin
01:04
Brett's imba experience: flexibility and faculty
CampusReel Admin Campus
The Gies iMBA was designed specifically with the online learner in mind. It is engaging, flexible, and affordable.

Brett Coffee (MBA '20) describes how he was able to further his education, without disrupting his work and family priorities.

Learn more at: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/

Follow us: https://go.gies.illinois.edu/GiesOnlineLinkedin
