Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) campus by taking you around Champaign. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Gies College of Business (Graduate Programs) and Champaign during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
05:31
Gies online programs overview
CampusReel Admin Campus
Get a behind the scenes look at how Gies Online programs are put together. You’ll hear from faculty, videographers, instructional designers, and more!
00:55
Hayden noel live lecture teaser
CampusReel Admin Campus
Gies Business courses are interactive. Professors engage with you personally. And working with classmates is routine. Gies courses include both an online global classroom and a series of team projects, which give you experience applying what you learn.
00:53
Strategic innovation course preview with professor love
CampusReel Admin Campus
Take a look inside Strategic Innovation, a Gies online MBA course taught by Professor Love. Experience the high level engagement students rave about in our iMBA courses. To learn more about the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business iMBA program, please visit: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
01:17
Is the gies imba worth it?
CampusReel Admin Campus
An online MBA at Gies College of Business takes two to five years to complete, and costs approximately $23K. While offered for just a fraction of the cost of other top programs, the return on investment for the Gies iMBA students and alumni is remarkable. Learn more about Krishnan Kannan’s (MBA ‘23) experience.
Learn more about the Gies iMBA here: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
01:28
Patricia’s experience: from coursera courses to a gies mba
CampusReel Admin Campus
Six months after joining the online MBA program at Gies, Patricia left her job and started her own business. Learn about Patricia Shields’ (MBA ‘23) experience and how the Gies iMBA gave her the confidence to start a business that focuses on promoting female leadership.

Learn more about the Gies iMBA here: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
01:21
Condola explains why she went back to the university of illinois for a second degree
CampusReel Admin Campus
Condola King (MBA ‘22) wanted and affordable and flexible master’s program that wouldn’t disrupt her family and work Life. Learn more about how she started with Coursera courses and stacked them into an online MBA degree from Gies College of Business. 
Learn more about the Gies iMBA here: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
01:12
Gies imba student receives three promotions since joining the program
CampusReel Admin Campus
Coming from a background in engineering, George Kuruvilla (MBA ‘23) knew that the Gies online MBA program would help him excel in a senior leadership position. Learn more about his experience and how he was able to receive three promotions before graduating.

Learn more about the Gies iMBA here: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/
04:23
Crain’s mba week 2022 with imba alumna jackie price osafo
CampusReel Admin Campus
As part of Crain’s MBA Week 2022, Chicagoan Jackie Price Osafo shares her experience in the Gies Online MBA (iMBA). To learn more about the iMBA, please visit onlinemba.illinois.edu.
00:43
Danny's experience: stackability
CampusReel Admin Campus
Gies Online's unique stackable curriculum lets learners choose their own path and pace.
Before committing to an MBA degree from Gies College of Business, Danny Trusner (MBA '21) started his Gies journey as a non-degree learner. 
Learn more about Gies Online's professional Credentials: https://giesbusiness.illinois.edu/graduate-hub/gies-professional-credentials 
Follow us: https://go.gies.illinois.edu/GiesOnlineLinkedin
01:04
Brett's imba experience: flexibility and faculty
CampusReel Admin Campus
The Gies iMBA was designed specifically with the online learner in mind. It is engaging, flexible, and affordable.

Brett Coffee (MBA '20) describes how he was able to further his education, without disrupting his work and family priorities.

Learn more at: https://onlinemba.illinois.edu/

Follow us: https://go.gies.illinois.edu/GiesOnlineLinkedin
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved