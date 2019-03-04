Sign Up
University of Kansas (UK)

2024 University of Kansas Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 67.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Kansas?

What type of housing does University of Kansas provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Kansas, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 64.0
Women's Dorms true 6.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 19.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true 11.0
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Kansas (UK)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Kansas (UK) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Kansas (UK), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Kansas (UK) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Kansas (UK) dorm rooms?

The University of Kansas (UK) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Kansas (UK) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Kansas (UK) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

01:10
Four person suite in self hall tour!
Emma Kathleen Dorms
We go on a quick tour of a four person suite in Self Hall! Four person rooms usually have a living space like this room. Having this much space and living with three people is a fun option!
00:36
Oliver hall - a freshman dorm!
Dorms
Welcome to Oliver Hall! It sits right nearby Allen Fieldhouse (the basketball stadium), the Rec Center, and Capitol Federal Hall (the business school).
02:15
Two person suite in self hall tour!
Emma Kathleen Dorms
My friends Lucy and Mallory give us a quick tour of their two person suite in Self Hall. Self Hall is located on Daisy Hill along with six other dorms. Most of the dorms are located on Daisy Hill except for Downs, Corbin and GSP.
02:05
What it's like living in a dorm
Emma Kathleen Dorms
In this video I tell you about my experience living in Downs Hall, the new dorms here at KU. I also tell you what it was like living in a four person room and why I wish I didn't have my own bedroom.

