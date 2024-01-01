Missouri State University-Springfield
2024 Missouri State University-Springfield Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 81.0% of freshman live on campus at Missouri State University-Springfield?
What type of housing does Missouri State University-Springfield provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Missouri State University-Springfield, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Missouri State University-Springfield?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Missouri State University-Springfield dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Missouri State University-Springfield, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Missouri State University-Springfield feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Missouri State University-Springfield dorm rooms?
The Missouri State University-Springfield dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Missouri State University-Springfield on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Missouri State University-Springfield likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
