University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
2024 University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 92.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)?
What type of housing does University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) feel like home!
- Johnston Hall Dorm at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
- University of Missouri Dorm at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
What are the dimensions of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) dorm rooms?
The University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: