What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 92.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)?

What type of housing does University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true - Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true - Single-student Apartments true - Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) dorm rooms?

The University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: