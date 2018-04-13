Sign Up
University of Portland (UP) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit University of Portland (UP)?

Visiting University of Portland (UP) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Portland (UP) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Portland as well. Remember that Portland is also catering to 3741 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Portland (UP)?

The University of Portland (UP) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Portland. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Mark Spencer Hotel at University of Portland (UP)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Portland-Pearl District at University of Portland (UP)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Portland-Nw Downtown at University of Portland (UP)
  • McMenamins White Eagle Saloon & Hotel at University of Portland (UP)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Portland Delta Park, OR at University of Portland (UP)
  • Best Western Inn at the Meadows at University of Portland (UP)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Portland NW at University of Portland (UP)
  • Silver Cloud Inn - Portland at University of Portland (UP)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Portland at University of Portland (UP)
  • Hilton Vancouver Washington at University of Portland (UP)
  • HI Portland Northwest Hostel at University of Portland (UP)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Portland-Jantzen Beach at University of Portland (UP)
  • Red Lion Hotel on the River Jantzen Beach at University of Portland (UP)
  • The Paramount Hotel Portland at University of Portland (UP)
  • Jupiter Hotel at University of Portland (UP)
  • Crowne Plaza Portland-Downtown Conv Ctr at University of Portland (UP)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Portland North at University of Portland (UP)
  • Canopy by Hilton Portland Pearl District at University of Portland (UP)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Portland North at University of Portland (UP)
  • The Hoxton, Portland at University of Portland (UP)
  • Oxford Suites Portland - Jantzen Beach at University of Portland (UP)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Portland City Center at University of Portland (UP)
  • Caravan - The Tiny House Hotel at University of Portland (UP)
  • The Benson, a Coast Hotel at University of Portland (UP)
  • Ace Hotel Portland at University of Portland (UP)
  • Hilton Portland Downtown at University of Portland (UP)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Pearl District at University of Portland (UP)
  • Inn At Northrup Station at University of Portland (UP)
  • Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland at University of Portland (UP)
  • Rodeway Inn Portland - Jantzen Beach at University of Portland (UP)
  • Hotel Lucia at University of Portland (UP)
  • Hotel Eastlund at University of Portland (UP)
  • Dossier Hotel at University of Portland (UP)
  • Kimpton Hotel Monaco Portland at University of Portland (UP)
  • Motel 6 Portland North at University of Portland (UP)
  • Shilo Inns Rose Garden at University of Portland (UP)
  • University Place Hotel & Conference Center at University of Portland (UP)
  • Monticello Motel at University of Portland (UP)
  • Portlander Inn at University of Portland (UP)
  • Downtown Value Inn at University of Portland (UP)
  • Travelodge by Wyndham Portland City Center at University of Portland (UP)
  • Rodeway Inn Convention Center at University of Portland (UP)
  • Hotel Modera at University of Portland (UP)
  • Park Lane Suites & Inn at University of Portland (UP)
  • Viking Motel at University of Portland (UP)
  • Econo Lodge City Center at University of Portland (UP)
  • Hotel deLuxe at University of Portland (UP)
  • AC Hotel by Marriott Portland Downtown at University of Portland (UP)
  • Economy Inn at University of Portland (UP)
  • Portland Pensione at University of Portland (UP)
  • Oregon Motel at University of Portland (UP)
  • McMenamins Crystal Hotel at University of Portland (UP)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Portland North at University of Portland (UP)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Portland Downtown/Convention Center at University of Portland (UP)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Portland Downtown at University of Portland (UP)
  • Portland Marriott City Center at University of Portland (UP)
  • Palms Motel at University of Portland (UP)

What do families do in Portland when they visit University of Portland (UP)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Portland. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Portland (UP) and see for yourself how the student make use of Portland.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Portland (UP)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:41
University of portland, let's goooo!
Campus
The University of Portland, located at the heart of North Portland, Oregon, is a beautiful private university that awards hundreds of students from diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious communities. There is so much this University has to offer, and I, Claire Matanguihan, am SO EXCITED to show you! Join me as I give you a tour of my beautiful (and sometimes rainy) campus!
02:41
Interview with a english major
camille velten Academics
An interview with my friends: an Environmental Ethics & Policy and Sociology double major and an English Major. In this interview, we talk about campus life, the freshman workload, and dorms.
01:14
Christmastree lighting
camille velten
My friends and I go to a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the Christmas/Holiday season in the Pilot House.
01:42
Buckley center "bc"
camille velten Academics
My friend and I talk a little bit about the Buckley Center: the building that is home to the Buckley Center Gallery; College of Arts & Sciences; Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation; School of Nursing; Shepard Academic Resource Center, and studies abroad office.
00:48
Concert: louis the child
camille velten
Concert on a Thursday?? Welcome to college! Louis the Child concert at the Downtown Roseland Theatre with my friends!! We got dinner then went to the concert. We love how close our campus is to downtown!
01:44
Gym time
camille velten
Time to hit the gym! The Beauchamp Recreation & Wellness Center's 72,000-square-foot center includes three gyms, locker rooms, an outdoor recreation area, and bike rental shop, plus a 3,670-square-foot cardio training space. It's very big and it was just opened in 2015!! In addition, the center has three wood floor studios with mirrors, a suspended indoor track, a rock wall, a wellness suite, and several training and workout areas. They offer classes every day.
02:24
Lunch at the commons
camille velten Food
Lunch at the commons with some friends! We talk meal points, dietary restrictions, and food choices. Bauccio Commons "The commons" has provided a space for students, faculty, priests, and staff to eat since 1952. Here they serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.
02:45
Interview about life on campus!
camille velten Academics
An interview with my friend Sarah where we discuss: campus life, advice, dorm situations, and campus food!
01:07
Why i chose university of portland
camille velten Campus
Why I chose the University of Portland!!
02:36
Frequently asked questions
camille velten Academics
I answer some questions you might have about college life and the University of Portland. UP is known as one of the top ten universities in the West. With a focus on educating hearts and minds, University of Portland helps students to lead both successful personal and professional lives.
