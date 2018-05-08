Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

California Lutheran University (CLU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit California Lutheran University (CLU)?

Visiting California Lutheran University (CLU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit California Lutheran University (CLU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Thousand Oaks as well. Remember that Thousand Oaks is also catering to 2802 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit California Lutheran University (CLU)?

The California Lutheran University (CLU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Thousand Oaks. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Palm Garden Hotel at California Lutheran University (CLU)
  • Best Western Plus Thousand Oaks Inn at California Lutheran University (CLU)
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Thousand Oaks Ventura County at California Lutheran University (CLU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Thousand Oaks Ventura County at California Lutheran University (CLU)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Thousand Oaks-Newbury Park at California Lutheran University (CLU)
  • Quality Inn & Suites at California Lutheran University (CLU)
  • Premier Inns Thousand Oaks at California Lutheran University (CLU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Thousand Oaks, CA at California Lutheran University (CLU)
  • Motel 6 Thousand Oaks, CA at California Lutheran University (CLU)

What do families do in Thousand Oaks when they visit California Lutheran University (CLU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Thousand Oaks. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at California Lutheran University (CLU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Thousand Oaks.

What buildings should I look at when I visit California Lutheran University (CLU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:44
Meet rissa, your cal lutheran tour guide, and her copper friend, gumby!!
Campus
Get to know your tour guide, sophomore Rissa, and get ready to experience the amazing little private university of Cal Lutheran through her eyes!
04:38
Fun things to do in t.o. and socal!!
Food
Meet Nissa and learn about some things to do around Thousand Oaks like places to eat and shop and see movies. If you go out a little further you can spend a day with Mickey Mouse and friends at Disneyland or meet celebrities in Los Angeles or go for a swim in the Pacific Ocean.
03:17
The spine
Campus
The Spine is the main walk of campus that everything is connected to. Events happen at the flagpole and clubs will promote themselves and recruit members along the Spine like in Pitch Perfect. The campus pretty much empties out on the weekends because we have 50% commuters and a lot of residents go home, but there are still events and things to do.
01:56
Preus-brandt forum
The Preus-Brandt Forum is connected to the library and is home to our hilarious Improv Shows and other school-sponsored events like amazing hypnotist shows or the theater department's operas and musicals.
01:22
The scandinavian festival in kingsmen park
Scandi Fest is an annual cultural event gathering people from all over Ventura County, not just students. The festival shows off some culture that we aren't exposed to every day along with great food and great people. The festival fills up Kingsmen Park, which is the central focal point of the CLU campus because of the open space and stereotypical beautiful weather.
01:21
Meet freshman (ma)kenna
Campus
Makenna is a freshman business major living in Mt. Clef Hall, which is the best freshman res hall at Cal Lu. Kenna came to Cal Lu because she fell in love with the school and campus while her sister, a recent alum, was enrolled and living here. She was attracted to the business program and is now involved in the CLU chapter of Delta Sigma Pi, which is our business fraternity.
06:10
Samuelson chapel
Campus
Even though "Lutheran" is in the name, Cal Lu has no intention of converting its students or forcing any ideologies onto students. There is a religious atmosphere at Cal Lu through organizations and clubs on campus, which include non-Christian clubs such as a Hillel (Jewish) club, a Muslim Students Alliance and a chapter of the Latter-day Saint (Mormon) Student Association. University Chapel is every Thursday in this chapel and is optional for all students and faculty. University Chapel is very inclusive as a reflection of our campus community and student body, chapel consists of Jewish and Christian readings and more. Chapel hour (11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.) is the time on Thursdays when University Chapel is held, and at that time no students have classes, so it is basically an hour-long lunch break. Students are required to take one lower-division and one upper-division religion class. Lower-division religion classes can be more on the historical side, while upper-division courses are more debate and research centered and can be really interesting.
01:58
Mt. clef freshman residence hall
Dorms
Mt. Clef Hall is Rissa's former and Makenna's current residence hall. The P(urple) Lounge is pretty empty during the day and can be a good place to study or chill out if you want to get out of your room. RAs will put on hall events in the Plounge with free food and games. At the beginning of each year, they do a brick painting event in the Plounge, where residents can paint bricks to hold their doors open. Rissa and other residents watch the 2016 Presidential Election in the Plounge. The study room is great and residents can borrow cooking utilities from RAs to use in the kitchen (bring your own food). Rissa made most of her friends at the start of Freshman year by keeping her door open every night and saying hello to other residents walking by. \
01:19
See a typical freshman dorm room
Dorms
In Mt. Clef dorms have two residents in each room and a suite is a set of two rooms sharing a bathroom. Suites are single-gender, but halls are co-ed; meaning you share a bathroom with the same gender. Each room comes with beds, desks, and dressers for each resident. They have plenty of closet space. You can bring a mini fridge and microwave, also a tv and exercise equipment. DO NOT MOVE IN WITHOUT A MATTRESS PAD!!! Sometimes you have perfect roommates, clean and easy to get along with, and sometimes they are the worst, messy and mean or anti-social. You just have to be considerate and respectful, and you should get along fine, but nobody is perfect and there are bound to be just a couple bumps in the road.
01:56
Rissa tells you a little bit about other freshmen dorms
Dorms
The other, way less awesome freshmen dorms are Pederson Hall and Thompson Hall right across the street from Mt. Clef. The two halls are exact mirrors of one another. They have two floors of dorms and open courtyards in the middle. They were built originally to be apartments in case the whole college dorm thing didn't work out. Each suite has a living room, a bathroom, and two bedrooms, but no kitchen. Depending on need, there can be 4 or 5 residents in each suite. The suites come with beds, dressers, and desks, you can bring your own couches and mini fridges. The halls have laundry rooms, study rooms and lounge rooms. Even with just two people to a room, you are close enough to hold hands while you sleep.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved