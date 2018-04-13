Sign Up
University of Portland (UP) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Portland (UP) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for University of Portland (UP), so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Portland (UP) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Portland (UP) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Portland (UP) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Portland (UP) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Portland, OR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Portland (UP), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Portland weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Portland (UP) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Portland (UP) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Portland (UP) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Portland (UP) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Portland if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Portland (UP) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Portland (UP)?

Below is a list of every University of Portland (UP) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Portland (UP) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Portland (UP) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Portland (UP) students!

What is city Portland, OR like?

Portland is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Portland (UP).

Who are the tour guides for University of Portland (UP) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Portland (UP). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Portland (UP) tours:

University of Portland (UP), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Portland (UP) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Portland and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Portland (UP) in person.

00:41
University of portland, let's goooo!
Campus
The University of Portland, located at the heart of North Portland, Oregon, is a beautiful private university that awards hundreds of students from diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious communities. There is so much this University has to offer, and I, Claire Matanguihan, am SO EXCITED to show you! Join me as I give you a tour of my beautiful (and sometimes rainy) campus!
02:41
Interview with a english major
camille velten Academics
An interview with my friends: an Environmental Ethics & Policy and Sociology double major and an English Major. In this interview, we talk about campus life, the freshman workload, and dorms.
01:14
Christmastree lighting
camille velten
My friends and I go to a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the Christmas/Holiday season in the Pilot House.
01:42
Buckley center "bc"
camille velten Academics
My friend and I talk a little bit about the Buckley Center: the building that is home to the Buckley Center Gallery; College of Arts & Sciences; Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation; School of Nursing; Shepard Academic Resource Center, and studies abroad office.
00:48
Concert: louis the child
camille velten
Concert on a Thursday?? Welcome to college! Louis the Child concert at the Downtown Roseland Theatre with my friends!! We got dinner then went to the concert. We love how close our campus is to downtown!
01:44
Gym time
camille velten
Time to hit the gym! The Beauchamp Recreation & Wellness Center's 72,000-square-foot center includes three gyms, locker rooms, an outdoor recreation area, and bike rental shop, plus a 3,670-square-foot cardio training space. It's very big and it was just opened in 2015!! In addition, the center has three wood floor studios with mirrors, a suspended indoor track, a rock wall, a wellness suite, and several training and workout areas. They offer classes every day.
02:24
Lunch at the commons
camille velten Food
Lunch at the commons with some friends! We talk meal points, dietary restrictions, and food choices. Bauccio Commons "The commons" has provided a space for students, faculty, priests, and staff to eat since 1952. Here they serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.
02:45
Interview about life on campus!
camille velten Academics
An interview with my friend Sarah where we discuss: campus life, advice, dorm situations, and campus food!
01:07
Why i chose university of portland
camille velten Campus
Why I chose the University of Portland!!
02:36
Frequently asked questions
camille velten Academics
I answer some questions you might have about college life and the University of Portland. UP is known as one of the top ten universities in the West. With a focus on educating hearts and minds, University of Portland helps students to lead both successful personal and professional lives.
