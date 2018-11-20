Sign Up
University of Rhode Island (URI)

2024 URI Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at URI?

What type of housing does URI provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at URI, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Rhode Island (URI)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Rhode Island (URI) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Rhode Island (URI), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Rhode Island (URI) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Rhode Island (URI) dorm rooms?

The University of Rhode Island (URI) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Rhode Island (URI) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Rhode Island (URI) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:18
Uri double
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look into a double dorm at URI
11:40
Dorm room tour
Mia Roslin Dorms
Hillside Hall is a freshman residence hall and in my opinion, the best one! I loved living here. I filmed this so incoming students can get a feel for the size and structure of a typical freshman dorm room.
03:58
My morning shower routine
Patrick Ott Dorms
I decided I would show you guys the shower routine I do everyday. Don't worry, it doesn't get weird. I just thought letting you know how it gets when you need to clean would be fun, and it was. Enjoy!
00:09
Outside bressler hall
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look at the outside of the outside of the business dorm at URI
00:19
My dorm room
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look into my personal dorm, a triple, at URI
05:01
Rough morning at uri
Patrick Ott Dorms
I woke up late, and had trouble getting up. Luckily, Mackenzie came just as I got up with a large iced coffee from Dunkin. I don't think I've ever appreciated her more, I'm addicted to coffee. It was a rough start, but it quickly got better.
03:21
Making soup in the dorm room
Patrick Ott Dorms
I decided to film what happens when a college student does when they're too lazy to go out for lunch.

