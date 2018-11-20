University of Rhode Island (URI)
2024 URI Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at URI?
What type of housing does URI provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at URI, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Rhode Island (URI)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Rhode Island (URI) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Rhode Island (URI), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Rhode Island (URI) feel like home!
- The University of Rhode Island Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- University of Rhode Island Robert Carothers Library Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- University of Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- 1 Baird Hill Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- The Quadrangle Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Butterfield Dining Hall Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Hillside Hall Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Pastore Hall Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Center for Biotechnology and Life Sciences Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Fascitelli Fitness and Wellness Center Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Ryan Center Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- 45 Lower College Rd Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Memorial Union Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Ram's Den Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
- Kingston Emporium Dorm at University of Rhode Island (URI)
What are the dimensions of University of Rhode Island (URI) dorm rooms?
The University of Rhode Island (URI) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Rhode Island (URI) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Rhode Island (URI) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
