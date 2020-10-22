Sign Up
University of Vermont (UVM)

2024 UVM Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at UVM?

What type of housing does UVM provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UVM, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 88.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 1.0
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true 10.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Vermont (UVM)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Vermont (UVM) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Vermont (UVM), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Vermont (UVM) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Vermont (UVM) dorm rooms?

The University of Vermont (UVM) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Vermont (UVM) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Vermont (UVM) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

07:03
Moving out of my residential hall!
Ann Wong Dorms
Come along with me while I move out of my residential hall at the end of the year! See me go through this process and reminisce about the great memories I've made!
02:05
A guide to living off campus with grace
Grace Parker Dorms
Hangout with me while I tell you a little bit about living off campus in Burlington!
09:10
Residential life at uvm
Ann Wong Dorms
This is a little bit about my experience living on campus my first year! Watch as I talk about UVM's campus, what I was nervous about, what I love about campus, what is difficult about living in the residential halls, and more!
00:57
Learn where you live: learning communities at uvm
Aimee Frost Dorms
At the University of Vermont, the housing experience takes place in Learning Communities, built around a common theme, faculty engagement, and events. Assistant Professor Steve Kostell, faculty associate of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship community, talks with student Brayden Button '22 about the experience of learning where you live.
10:06
First year dorm experience
Kira White Dorms
In this video, Kira and Bailey talk about some of their memories and experiences from living in the dorms their first year at UVM, as well as discuss some advantages and disadvantages of dorm life.
05:50
Dog sledding at uvm!
Sebastian Nicolich Dorms
Dog Sledding at UVM!
08:52
Room tour
Ann Wong Dorms
Come see inside one of my favorite places on campus-- my room!
04:59
Residential life and housing at uvm
Nick Fech Dorms
Nick Fech '22 describes Residential Life at the University of Vermont (UVM)! UVM's Learning Communities, residence halls, roommates, and even the importance of having shower shoes, are discussed. Check out this video for more information about what it's like to Learn Where You Live at UVM!
05:41
Uvm dorm room tour
Aimee Frost Dorms
A peek into a UVM dorm room at WDW, the Wing Davis Wilks residence hall. Learn what's included in each room, how to adjust to roommates, and how to make your dorm room your own. To learn more about UVM residential life: www.uvm.edu/reslife
04:05
Uvm learning communities: leadership and social change
Aimee Frost Dorms
Sabrina and Walter give us a peek inside what its like to be in the Leadership and Social Change Learning Community. Learn more about learning communities at UVM: http://go.uvm.edu/nj5oc
University of Vermont (UVM) 30 University Heights North 1

09:10
Residential life at uvm
Ann Wong Dorms
This is a little bit about my experience living on campus my first year! Watch as I talk about UVM's campus, what I was nervous about, what I love about campus, what is difficult about living in the residential halls, and more!
08:52
Room tour
Ann Wong Dorms
Come see inside one of my favorite places on campus-- my room!

University of Vermont (UVM) College St

02:05
A guide to living off campus with grace
Grace Parker Dorms
Hangout with me while I tell you a little bit about living off campus in Burlington!

University of Vermont (UVM) Redstone Campus (UVM)

04:59
Residential life and housing at uvm
Nick Fech Dorms
Nick Fech '22 describes Residential Life at the University of Vermont (UVM)! UVM's Learning Communities, residence halls, roommates, and even the importance of having shower shoes, are discussed. Check out this video for more information about what it's like to Learn Where You Live at UVM!

University of Vermont (UVM) University Heights North

07:03
Moving out of my residential hall!
Ann Wong Dorms
Come along with me while I move out of my residential hall at the end of the year! See me go through this process and reminisce about the great memories I've made!
