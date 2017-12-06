CAMPUSREEL
University of Rochester Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit University of Rochester?
Visiting University of Rochester depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Rochester twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Rochester as well. Remember that Rochester is also catering to 6125 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit University of Rochester?
The University of Rochester admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Rochester. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Hilton Garden Inn Rochester/University & Medical Center at University of Rochester
- Hilton Garden Inn Rochester Downtown at University of Rochester
- Holiday Inn Express Rochester - University Area at University of Rochester
- Inn On Broadway at University of Rochester
- East Avenue Inn & Suites at University of Rochester
- Edward Harris House Inn & Cottages at University of Rochester
- Tournedos Steakhouse at University of Rochester
- Quality Inn Rochester Airport at University of Rochester
- Best Western The Inn at Rochester Airport at University of Rochester
- DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rochester at University of Rochester
- Holiday Inn Rochester NY - Downtown at University of Rochester
- Extended Stay America - Rochester - Henrietta at University of Rochester
- Radisson Hotel Rochester Airport at University of Rochester
- Best Western Rochester Marketplace Inn at University of Rochester
- Hattie's at University of Rochester
- The Ellwanger Estate at University of Rochester
- Dartmouth House at University of Rochester
- Motel 6 Rochester Airport at University of Rochester
- Residence Inn by Marriott Rochester Henrietta at University of Rochester
- Rochester Riverside Hotel at University of Rochester
- 7 On Strath at University of Rochester
- Gates Motel at University of Rochester
- Courtyard by Marriott Rochester Brighton at University of Rochester
- Fairfield Inn by Marriott Rochester Airport at University of Rochester
- Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Rochester-University Area, NY at University of Rochester
- Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Rochester Airport at University of Rochester
- Staybridge Suites Rochester University at University of Rochester
- 490 Motel at University of Rochester
- School 31 Lofts at University of Rochester
- Ramada Plaza at University of Rochester
- Radiance Inn and Suites at University of Rochester
- Home2 Suites by Hilton Rochester Henrietta, NY at University of Rochester
- Hyatt Regency Rochester at University of Rochester
- Hampton Inn & Suites Rochester/Henrietta at University of Rochester
- Holiday Inn Rochester - Marketplace at University of Rochester
- The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa - a DoubleTree by Hilton at University of Rochester
What do families do in Rochester when they visit University of Rochester?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Rochester. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Rochester and see for yourself how the student make use of Rochester.
What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Rochester?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Sage Art Center at University of Rochester
- Wilson Commons at University of Rochester
- Tiernan Hall at University of Rochester
- University of Rochester at University of Rochester
- Wilson Commons at University of Rochester
- Фовер Стадиум at University of Rochester
- Rettner Hall at University of Rochester
- Robert B. Goergen Athletic Center at University of Rochester
- Wegmans Hall at University of Rochester
- Gilbert Hall at University of Rochester
- Hylan Bldg at University of Rochester
- Genesee Hall at University of Rochester
- College Town Rochester at University of Rochester
- Rush Rhees Library at University of Rochester
- Eastman Quadrangle at University of Rochester
- Douglass Dining Hall at University of Rochester
- Interfaith Chapel at University of Rochester
- University of Rochester First-Year Housing at University of Rochester
- Sibley Music Library at University of Rochester
Check out these related virtual tours: