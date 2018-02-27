When is the best time to visit Marist College?

Visiting Marist College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Marist College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Poughkeepsie as well. Remember that Poughkeepsie is also catering to 5206 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Marist College?

The Marist College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Poughkeepsie. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Poughkeepsie when they visit Marist College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Poughkeepsie. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Marist College and see for yourself how the student make use of Poughkeepsie.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Marist College?

