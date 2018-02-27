Sign Up
Marist College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Marist College?

Visiting Marist College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Marist College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Poughkeepsie as well. Remember that Poughkeepsie is also catering to 5206 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Marist College?

The Marist College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Poughkeepsie. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Highland Motel at Marist College
  • Alumnae House at Marist College
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Poughkeepsie at Marist College
  • Holiday Inn Express Poughkeepsie at Marist College
  • Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel at Marist College
  • Pak Motel at Marist College
  • Americas Best Value Inn - Highland/Poughkeepsie at Marist College
  • Stonegate Bed & Breakfast at Marist College
  • Atlas Motor Lodge at Marist College
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Highland NY at Marist College
  • Inn at Twaalfskill at Marist College
  • Le Petit Chateau Inn at Marist College

What do families do in Poughkeepsie when they visit Marist College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Poughkeepsie. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Marist College and see for yourself how the student make use of Poughkeepsie.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Marist College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:24
A classic marist introduction
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:50
My morning routine
Dorms
Since I have 3 8am classes I get up between 7 and 7:20 on most days. Marist is one of those campuses where you want to give yourself time to get to class early because they start exactly at the time your class is scheduled. Many students get breakfast after their 8ams because it gives them more time to sleep in the morning.
00:46
Campus green
Campus
The Marist campus green is more commonly referred to as the Marist campus beach. During the summer people sled down it, and in the summer or nicer weather people play catch or frisbee and do homework while taking in the views of the stone buildings and the Hudson river.
00:20
The dining hall
Food
The dining hall is conveniently located in the student center. Two of the freshman dorms are connected to it (champ and midrise). This is convenient in bad weather because you don't have to walk outside in the bad weather or in the cold of winter. All freshman that live on campus have a full meal plan (commuters get to choose how many meals they would like) they do not get a choice. The dining hall has really good ice cream which is a bonus if you like ice cream.
02:16
Hear from sam, a biology major.
This is Sam, she is a Biology major, and my roommate. This is what she thinks of Marist.
01:35
Meet briana and check out her freshman dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:37
Check out the kitchen and laundry area in sheehan hall
Dorms
Many people, myself included go to the kitchen to do homework because it is a nice place to focus. The kitchen is a nice amenity to have because sometimes it is nice to be able to cook something for yourself to eat. The laundry room is conveniently located right next to the kitchen so you can do homework at the tables while you are waiting for your laundry.
00:08
The sheahan common room
Dorms
Sheahan is one of the freshman dorms, the common room is basically standard for all freshman dorms at Marist. There is a ping pong table and a foosball table, along with some couches and a couple desks and tables to do homework.
00:54
Hear from another marist student
Dorms
Leo is the neighboring freshman dorm next to Sheehan. It's a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
02:32
Join me on a commute to class on this cold winter morning
Campus
Walking to class in the morning can be slippery when it rains or if it's icy out. Sometimes they don't get out to plow if it snows before 8ams so be prepared, I've seen first hand how many people slip and fall.
