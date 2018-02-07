When is the best time to visit University of West Georgia (UWG)?

Visiting University of West Georgia (UWG) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of West Georgia (UWG) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Carrollton as well. Remember that Carrollton is also catering to 10309 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of West Georgia (UWG)?

The University of West Georgia (UWG) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Carrollton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Quality Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Courtyard by Marriott Carrollton at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Best Western Plus Carrollton Hotel at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Carrollton West at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Rodeway Inn & Suites at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Crown Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Royal Inn & Suites at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Budget Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Super 8 by Wyndham Carrollton GA at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Western Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Carroll Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Efficiency Lodge at University of West Georgia (UWG)

Hampton Inn Carrollton at University of West Georgia (UWG)

What do families do in Carrollton when they visit University of West Georgia (UWG)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Carrollton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of West Georgia (UWG) and see for yourself how the student make use of Carrollton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of West Georgia (UWG)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

