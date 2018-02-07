Sign Up
University of West Georgia (UWG) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of West Georgia (UWG)?

Visiting University of West Georgia (UWG) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of West Georgia (UWG) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Carrollton as well. Remember that Carrollton is also catering to 10309 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of West Georgia (UWG)?

The University of West Georgia (UWG) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Carrollton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Quality Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Carrollton at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Best Western Plus Carrollton Hotel at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Carrollton West at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Rodeway Inn & Suites at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Crown Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Royal Inn & Suites at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Budget Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Carrollton GA at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Western Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Carroll Inn at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Efficiency Lodge at University of West Georgia (UWG)
  • Hampton Inn Carrollton at University of West Georgia (UWG)

What do families do in Carrollton when they visit University of West Georgia (UWG)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Carrollton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of West Georgia (UWG) and see for yourself how the student make use of Carrollton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of West Georgia (UWG)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:37
How do you like uwg? kameron interviews nicole!
Campus
This is another fellow student at UWG, Nicole. She is a sophomore and a Computer Science major.
00:31
Hey you guys, i'm kameron!
Dorms
Wassup you guys, my name is Kameron Teague. I am a sophomore here at the University of West Georgia. Currently a Mass Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media and Telecommunications. If you ever see me on camp say hey!
00:15
Kameron shows you the 1st floor or uwg's library
Campus
Connected to our library is a Starbucks, which is used as one of the main entrances. FYI the Starbucks ALWAYS has a line so if you want some make sure you get there early! On the other hand, the library has 3 levels. The first floor has no noise restrictions and you can be as loud as you want (in a library of course). The later it gets the ore crowded and super late into the evening the library is PACKED. It's 24 hours so you can be in here as long as you would like.
00:54
Kameron shows an overall view of ingram library
Academics
This is a view of the first floor of UWG's library. The first floor has no noise restrictions and you can be as loud as you want (in a library of course). The later it gets the ore crowded and super late into the evening the library is PACKED. It's 24 hours so you can be in here as long as you would like.
00:24
Humanities 2nd floor tour!
Academics
This is what the 2nd floor of our humanities building looks like. I could not get the first as there was an event going on down there, but they look exactly the same. Both floors include an art gallery where Art majors are able to showcase their work.
01:38
Kameron shows the urec!
This is the gym, housed in our Campus Center, also known as the UREC, which stands for University Recreation. The gym has 2 floors; the 1st floor contains all weight lifting and cardio equipment, as well as the basketball courts. The 2nd floor includes the track and the functional fitness area.
00:37
Kameron shows the functional fitness area of the urec!
Campus
On the 2nd floor of the gym is the Functional Fitness area. Within this area are the more hardcore workout equipment. They also play bomb music.
00:56
Arbor view inside tour!
Dorms
Here is a quick look inside Arbor View! They come in 2 and 4 bedroom options, and include shared bathrooms. They have full kitchens and come fully furnished!
00:44
Kameron explains the famous love valley!
Campus
Love Valley connects one half of campus to the other. It is located in front of the Campus Center and hosts a lot of on campus events such as various SAC (Student Activities Committee) events.
00:52
Best dining hall? kameron introduces east commons!
Food
East Commons is one of two dining halls on camp, the other is Z6. EC as we call it is 24 hours so if you have the unlimited meal plan you are able to access it at anytime of night. Inside they have different stations including Hibachi, Pasta, American Grill, a salad bar and a sandwich station. I was unable to go inside and show you because I don't have a meal plan, but it's definitely the best dining hall we have! Housing and Residence Life is located underneath.
