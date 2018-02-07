How long do University of West Georgia (UWG) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 54 tour videos for University of West Georgia (UWG), so you can expect to spend between 162 to 270 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of West Georgia (UWG) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of West Georgia (UWG) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of West Georgia (UWG) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of West Georgia (UWG) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Carrollton, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of West Georgia (UWG), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Carrollton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of West Georgia (UWG) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of West Georgia (UWG) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of West Georgia (UWG) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of West Georgia (UWG) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Carrollton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of West Georgia (UWG) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of West Georgia (UWG)?

Below is a list of every University of West Georgia (UWG) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of West Georgia (UWG) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of West Georgia (UWG) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of West Georgia (UWG) students!

What is city Carrollton, GA like?

Carrollton is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of West Georgia (UWG).

Who are the tour guides for University of West Georgia (UWG) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of West Georgia (UWG). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of West Georgia (UWG) tours:

University of West Georgia (UWG), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of West Georgia (UWG) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Carrollton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of West Georgia (UWG) in person.

