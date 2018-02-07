Sign Up
University of West Georgia (UWG) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of West Georgia (UWG) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 54 tour videos for University of West Georgia (UWG), so you can expect to spend between 162 to 270 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of West Georgia (UWG) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of West Georgia (UWG) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of West Georgia (UWG) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of West Georgia (UWG) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Carrollton, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of West Georgia (UWG), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Carrollton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of West Georgia (UWG) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of West Georgia (UWG) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of West Georgia (UWG) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of West Georgia (UWG) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Carrollton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of West Georgia (UWG) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of West Georgia (UWG)?

Below is a list of every University of West Georgia (UWG) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of West Georgia (UWG) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of West Georgia (UWG) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of West Georgia (UWG) students!

What is city Carrollton, GA like?

Carrollton is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of West Georgia (UWG).

Who are the tour guides for University of West Georgia (UWG) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of West Georgia (UWG). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of West Georgia (UWG) tours:

University of West Georgia (UWG), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of West Georgia (UWG) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Carrollton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of West Georgia (UWG) in person.

00:37
How do you like uwg? kameron interviews nicole!
Campus
This is another fellow student at UWG, Nicole. She is a sophomore and a Computer Science major.
00:31
Hey you guys, i'm kameron!
Dorms
Wassup you guys, my name is Kameron Teague. I am a sophomore here at the University of West Georgia. Currently a Mass Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media and Telecommunications. If you ever see me on camp say hey!
00:15
Kameron shows you the 1st floor or uwg's library
Campus
Connected to our library is a Starbucks, which is used as one of the main entrances. FYI the Starbucks ALWAYS has a line so if you want some make sure you get there early! On the other hand, the library has 3 levels. The first floor has no noise restrictions and you can be as loud as you want (in a library of course). The later it gets the ore crowded and super late into the evening the library is PACKED. It's 24 hours so you can be in here as long as you would like.
00:54
Kameron shows an overall view of ingram library
Academics
This is a view of the first floor of UWG's library. The first floor has no noise restrictions and you can be as loud as you want (in a library of course). The later it gets the ore crowded and super late into the evening the library is PACKED. It's 24 hours so you can be in here as long as you would like.
00:24
Humanities 2nd floor tour!
Academics
This is what the 2nd floor of our humanities building looks like. I could not get the first as there was an event going on down there, but they look exactly the same. Both floors include an art gallery where Art majors are able to showcase their work.
01:38
Kameron shows the urec!
This is the gym, housed in our Campus Center, also known as the UREC, which stands for University Recreation. The gym has 2 floors; the 1st floor contains all weight lifting and cardio equipment, as well as the basketball courts. The 2nd floor includes the track and the functional fitness area.
00:37
Kameron shows the functional fitness area of the urec!
Campus
On the 2nd floor of the gym is the Functional Fitness area. Within this area are the more hardcore workout equipment. They also play bomb music.
00:56
Arbor view inside tour!
Dorms
Here is a quick look inside Arbor View! They come in 2 and 4 bedroom options, and include shared bathrooms. They have full kitchens and come fully furnished!
00:44
Kameron explains the famous love valley!
Campus
Love Valley connects one half of campus to the other. It is located in front of the Campus Center and hosts a lot of on campus events such as various SAC (Student Activities Committee) events.
00:52
Best dining hall? kameron introduces east commons!
Food
East Commons is one of two dining halls on camp, the other is Z6. EC as we call it is 24 hours so if you have the unlimited meal plan you are able to access it at anytime of night. Inside they have different stations including Hibachi, Pasta, American Grill, a salad bar and a sandwich station. I was unable to go inside and show you because I don't have a meal plan, but it's definitely the best dining hall we have! Housing and Residence Life is located underneath.
