USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and stay informed on campus life.

Where do USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Los Angeles, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Los Angeles weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Los Angeles if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences?

Below is a list of every USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences tour?

All CampusReel tours for USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences students!

What is city Los Angeles, CA like?

Los Angeles is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

Who are the tour guides for USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences tours:

USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Los Angeles and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences in person.

03:29
Meet radhika jain, usc student from the bay area
Radhika Jain Campus
Welcome to my introduction video! Stay tuned for more videos about USC Dornsife, Fight on!!
02:29
7 questions with a usc student
Jordan Page Interview
My name is Jordan and this is my first video with CampusReel! I'm so excited to give you all a sneak peek into my life as a USC student. In this video, I share a little bit about my experience at USC in the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences. Check back in to learn more!
02:50
Hi!! welcome to usc
Alyzeh Hussain Campus
Learn some quick USC history and fun facts about Doheny library. Also see the busiest place on campus and our unofficial mascot, Tommy Trojan!
02:31
Three reasons why i love dornsife!
Radhika Jain Academics
Here, I list three reasons why I enjoy being a student at USC Dornsife!
03:44
Meet cat birkenfeld, usc dornsife ambassador!
Demo Account Campus
Meet Cat Birkenfeld, USC Dornsife Ambassador!
02:05
Usc study abroad
Alyzeh Hussain Academics
Learn about resources within the Taper Hall of Humanities!
02:15
Introduction to allison from usc dornsife
Allison Fiedler Interview
Allison Fiedler is a rising sophomore at USC's Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences, majoring in International Relations and the Global Economy. Watch to learn a bit more about her life and experiences on campus! Music Credit: bensound.com
01:36
Why allison loves usc dornsife
Allison Fiedler Campus
Allison discusses why she loves USC Dornsife, specifically noting the campus scenery, professional opportunities, and social life. Music credits: bensound.com
01:57
Sam talks about why she chose usc dornsife
Samantha Zhang Academics
Introducing myself and explaining why I chose USC Dornsife!
02:15
Why liberal arts curriculum just makes sense
Allison Fiedler Academics
Allison speaks to USC Dornsife's liberal arts curriculum and focus.
