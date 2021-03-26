Sign Up
USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences campus by taking you around Los Angeles. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences?

For your convenience, below is a list of USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and Los Angeles during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:29
Meet radhika jain, usc student from the bay area
Radhika Jain Campus
Welcome to my introduction video! Stay tuned for more videos about USC Dornsife, Fight on!!
02:29
7 questions with a usc student
Jordan Page Interview
My name is Jordan and this is my first video with CampusReel! I'm so excited to give you all a sneak peek into my life as a USC student. In this video, I share a little bit about my experience at USC in the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences. Check back in to learn more!
02:50
Hi!! welcome to usc
Alyzeh Hussain Campus
Learn some quick USC history and fun facts about Doheny library. Also see the busiest place on campus and our unofficial mascot, Tommy Trojan!
02:31
Three reasons why i love dornsife!
Radhika Jain Academics
Here, I list three reasons why I enjoy being a student at USC Dornsife!
03:44
Meet cat birkenfeld, usc dornsife ambassador!
Demo Account Campus
Meet Cat Birkenfeld, USC Dornsife Ambassador!
02:05
Usc study abroad
Alyzeh Hussain Academics
Learn about resources within the Taper Hall of Humanities!
02:15
Introduction to allison from usc dornsife
Allison Fiedler Interview
Allison Fiedler is a rising sophomore at USC's Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences, majoring in International Relations and the Global Economy. Watch to learn a bit more about her life and experiences on campus! Music Credit: bensound.com
01:36
Why allison loves usc dornsife
Allison Fiedler Campus
Allison discusses why she loves USC Dornsife, specifically noting the campus scenery, professional opportunities, and social life. Music credits: bensound.com
01:57
Sam talks about why she chose usc dornsife
Samantha Zhang Academics
Introducing myself and explaining why I chose USC Dornsife!
02:15
Why liberal arts curriculum just makes sense
Allison Fiedler Academics
Allison speaks to USC Dornsife's liberal arts curriculum and focus.
