Wagner College
2024 Wagner College Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 73.0% of freshman live on campus at Wagner College?
What type of housing does Wagner College provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Wagner College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|86.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|8.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|6.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Wagner College?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Wagner College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Wagner College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Wagner College feel like home!
- Horrmann Library Dorm at Wagner College
- 1 Campus Rd Dorm at Wagner College
- Guild Hall Dorm at Wagner College
- Wagner College Campus Rd Dorm at Wagner College
- Harborview Hall Wagner College Dorm at Wagner College
- Staten Island Mall Dorm at Wagner College
- New York Dorm at Wagner College
- Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium Dorm at Wagner College
- Spiro Sports Center Dorm at Wagner College
- Main Hall Dorm at Wagner College
What are the dimensions of Wagner College dorm rooms?
The Wagner College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Wagner College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Wagner College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
