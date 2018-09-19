When is the best time to visit Baker University (BU)?

Visiting Baker University (BU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Baker University (BU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Baldwin City as well. Remember that Baldwin City is also catering to 1523 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Baker University (BU)?

The Baker University (BU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Baldwin City. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Three Sisters Inn at Baker University (BU)

Stony Point Hall at Baker University (BU)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lawrence at Baker University (BU)

What do families do in Baldwin City when they visit Baker University (BU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Baldwin City. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Baker University (BU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Baldwin City.

