CAMPUSREEL

Baker University (BU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Baker University (BU)?

Visiting Baker University (BU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Baker University (BU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Baldwin City as well. Remember that Baldwin City is also catering to 1523 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Baker University (BU)?

The Baker University (BU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Baldwin City. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Three Sisters Inn at Baker University (BU)
  • Stony Point Hall at Baker University (BU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lawrence at Baker University (BU)

What do families do in Baldwin City when they visit Baker University (BU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Baldwin City. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Baker University (BU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Baldwin City.

00:59
Come enjoy some food in the caf!
Food
Baker's cafeteria or "caf" is located in the union and goes by the formal name "The Susanne Richardson Teel Dining Hall". You will always find someone to sit by and to say hi to the second you walk in. The caf is basically like a golden corral, but better. There is a "classics" station with the special of the day, a pasta bar, pizza, breadsticks, sandwich station, "chef's table", salad bar and grill. All are delicious and you will always find something that hits the spot.
02:47
Liam came all the way from scotland to tell you about baker
Campus
Liam is a sophomore at Baker and is involved in greek life, track and field, cross country, international honor society and he is a campus tour guide. Learn more about Baker's campus, academics and student life through his eyes.
00:40
Hey! i'm lily, welcome to baker university!
Campus
Well hello! I am Lily Stephens and I hail from Snohomish, WA. My college experience at Baker University has been so amazing and I can't wait to share how awesome it's been with you!
01:28
Good afternoon, welcome to my room!
Dorms
Baker has three university sponsored housing options including, residence halls, university apartments and greek houses. This is an example of a room at a greek house. For more information about residence life at baker visit, www.bakeru.edu
01:43
What?! you don't have a quad?
Campus
While Baker doesn't have a traditional quad, there is always activity all over campus! You can find students hammocking, playing spike ball and studying in the grass between classes.
03:31
Jenna black wants to talk to you about bu
Campus
Jenna Black is a senior at Baker and she is super involved. Jenna is president of her sorority, on the track team, cross country team and the managing editor of the student newspaper.
01:20
This is dylan from dallas
Academics
Dylan Kort is a super cool wildcat from Dallas, he is involved in fraternity life, works as a campus tour guide and hosts his own radio show.
01:03
Osborne chapel came all the way from england!
Campus
"The Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel was moved stone by stone from the village of Sproxton, England, to serve as the spiritual center of the university." < straight from the Baker website. The chapel is a really unique part of Baker's recent history, Lady Margaret Thatcher, former British prime minister, dedicated the chapel in 1996! Very cool. Just saying. Every Thursday at 11:00am there is an optional service for students to attend with free lunch afterword.
02:48
Welcome to the library! part 1
Academics
The Library is my personal favorite place to study. With plenty of cozy nooks and study rooms you will always find students studying and working hard on this quieter second floor.
02:36
Welcome back to the library! part 2
Academics
This section of the library is super student focused. There are bulletin boards everywhere, tutors, free printing, the Student Academic Success (SAS) office, the writing lab and everything else you need to succeed during a study session.
