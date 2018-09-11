How long do Wartburg College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 20 tour videos for Wartburg College, so you can expect to spend between 60 to 100 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Wartburg College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Wartburg College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Wartburg College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Wartburg College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Waverly, IA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Wartburg College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Waverly weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Wartburg College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Wartburg College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Wartburg College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Wartburg College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Waverly if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Wartburg College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Wartburg College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Wartburg College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Wartburg College students!

What is city Waverly, IA like?

Waverly is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Wartburg College.

Who are the tour guides for Wartburg College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Wartburg College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Wartburg College tours:

Wartburg College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Wartburg College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Waverly and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Wartburg College in person.

