Western Michigan University (WMU)
2024 WMU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at WMU?
What type of housing does WMU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at WMU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Western Michigan University (WMU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Western Michigan University (WMU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Western Michigan University (WMU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Western Michigan University (WMU) feel like home!
- Siedschlag Hall Dorm at Western Michigan University (WMU)
- Waldo Library Dorm at Western Michigan University (WMU)
- Student Recreation Center Dorm at Western Michigan University (WMU)
- Lee Honors College Dorm at Western Michigan University (WMU)
- Valley Dining Center Dorm at Western Michigan University (WMU)
- Western Michigan University Dorm at Western Michigan University (WMU)
What are the dimensions of Western Michigan University (WMU) dorm rooms?
The Western Michigan University (WMU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Western Michigan University (WMU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Western Michigan University (WMU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours DePaul University
- Check out these related dorm tours Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
- Check out these related dorm tours Central Michigan University (CMU)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
- Check out these related dorm tours Kent State University at Kent (KSU)