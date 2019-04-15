Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
2024 Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 83.0% of freshman live on campus at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)?
What type of housing does Kent State University at Kent (KSU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Kent State University at Kent (KSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Kent State University at Kent (KSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Kent State University at Kent (KSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Kent State University at Kent (KSU) feel like home!
- Tri-Towers Rotunda Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Dix Stadium Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- 225 Midway Dr Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Smith Hall Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Student Recreation and Wellness Center Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Peace, Love & Little Donuts Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Prentice Hall Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- 1500 Eastway Dr Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Risman Dr Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- 17 Eastway Dr Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Twisted MELTZ Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- The Pub in Kent Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Eastway Center Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Centennial Court F Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Center for the Performing Arts Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Centennial Court A Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Kent State University College of Nursing Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- KSU Fashion School Store Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Taylor Hall Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- White Hall Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Centennial Court B Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Kent State University Honors College Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Kent Student Center Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- McGilvrey Hall Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Dunbar Hall Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Rockwell Hall Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Risman Plaza Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Kent State University Library Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- 850 University Esplanade, Kent, Ohio 44242 Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- 375 Janik Dr Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Johnson Hall Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- Barflyy Retro Bar And Arcade Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
- 1550 Ted Boyd Dr Dorm at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
What are the dimensions of Kent State University at Kent (KSU) dorm rooms?
The Kent State University at Kent (KSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Kent State University at Kent (KSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Kent State University at Kent (KSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours DePaul University
- Check out these related dorm tours Western Michigan University (WMU)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
- Check out these related dorm tours Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)