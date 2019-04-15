Sign Up
Kent State University at Kent (KSU)

2024 Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 83.0% of freshman live on campus at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)?

What type of housing does Kent State University at Kent (KSU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Kent State University at Kent (KSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Kent State University at Kent (KSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Kent State University at Kent (KSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Kent State University at Kent (KSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Kent State University at Kent (KSU) dorm rooms?

The Kent State University at Kent (KSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Kent State University at Kent (KSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Kent State University at Kent (KSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:45
Room essentials
Dorms
Room Essentials! Find out my recommendation for room essentials for every year of college! (flashlight, decor, command strips, etc.)
03:01
johnson hall dorm tour
Tiana Rogers Dorms
Here is a look inside Johnson Hall which is a part of the Honors College. All of the Centennial Court dorms on campus are set up a similar way if you are looking to live in a spacious room that is not in the Honors College. Double rooms are the most common in the Honors dorms, however, there are triple rooms as well.
00:59
Eastway center
Nicholas Potts Dorms
Eastway Center is right in the center of campus! It consists of four Freshman only halls. In the center is a two story dining hall. The Eastway Market(second floor) is an all you can eat, swipe in, dining area that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is the most popular freshman living area because of its location, food on site, and is has freshman only housing.
01:41
Dunbar hall kent state university!
Arikka Miller Dorms
This is a dorm tour of a freshman dorm at Kent State University. Dunbar hall is a popular freshamn dorm that houses two students per room.
12:03
Kent state university freshman move in day!
Arikka Miller Dorms
This is my freshman move in experience at Kent State University. Here I show what my dorm looks like, My packing, and unpacking process, and my entire first day at Kent State!
02:25
Dorm room essentials
Nicholas Potts Dorms
Here is a list of MY three dorm room essentials! I use all three of these items every single day. They are a necessity in my mind. I hope these helps your dorm room shopping :)
04:49
Interview
Emily Dugan Dorms
Let's get open and honest.
02:12
Dorm life
Emily Dugan Dorms
Hayley Davies is now a Senior at Kent State University. She has lived in the worst and the best dorms. Hear her raw thoughts on dorm life.
02:30
Don't forget these for your dorm!
Tiana Rogers Dorms
Here are some of the dorm essentials that I wish I would have thought about when getting ready to come to college. My top three would have to be an extra chair, 3-drawer container, and full length mirror. There are many more essentials, but I use these dorm essentials every day and I think they work well with any size dorm on campus.
00:31
Housing and pretty views
Emily Dugan Dorms
If you get the choice to live in the Centennials, do it. These are Kent's most praised dorms on campus. I prefer to live off campus to save money, but this is where its at on campus!
SHOW MORE

