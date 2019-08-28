DePaul University
2024 DePaul University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 68.0% of freshman live on campus at DePaul University ?
What type of housing does DePaul University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at DePaul University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at DePaul University ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, DePaul University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of DePaul University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make DePaul University feel like home!
DePaul University - Lincoln Park Student Center Dorm at DePaul University
DePaul University - Lincoln Park Student Center Dorm at DePaul University
The Theatre School Dorm at DePaul University
2350 N Racine Ave Dorm at DePaul University
Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line Station Dorm at DePaul University
What are the dimensions of DePaul University dorm rooms?
The DePaul University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of DePaul University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and DePaul University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
