Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)

2024 IUPUI Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 40.0% of freshman live on campus at IUPUI?

What type of housing does IUPUI provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at IUPUI, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) dorm rooms?

The Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

College move in day
Spend some time with me as I move into IUPU!
What to bring to college!
As a freshmen, I lived in Ball Hall. This dorm is strictly for freshmen only (along with the Tower, another residence hall) and it is currently undergoing some much needed renovation (should be done by 2021-2022). In this video, I am giving you ideas of what you might need to bring to college based on my experience. Some of the things I mention, you might not have to bring depending on your situation. This is just meant to give you an idea of what you could bring to your dorm!

As a freshmen, I lived in Ball Hall. This dorm is strictly for freshmen only (along with the Tower, another residence hall) and it is currently undergoing some much needed renovation (should be done by 2021-2022). In this video, I am giving you ideas of what you might need to bring to college based on my experience. Some of the things I mention, you might not have to bring depending on your situation. This is just meant to give you an idea of what you could bring to your dorm!

Spend some time with me as I move into IUPU!
