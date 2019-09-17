Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
2024 IUPUI Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 40.0% of freshman live on campus at IUPUI?
What type of housing does IUPUI provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at IUPUI, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) feel like home!
- 1226 W Michigan St Dorm at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
- Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis Dorm at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
- 1201 Indiana Ave Dorm at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
- Indiana University of Pennsylvania Dorm at Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
What are the dimensions of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) dorm rooms?
The Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
